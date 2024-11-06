Latest
Exit Jack Smith

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump was indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
By
|
November 6, 2024 5:10 p.m.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is reportedly in talks with officials at the Department of Justice to “wind down” his two prosecutions of President-elect Donald Trump; one over January 6, and the other over his retention of classified documents from his first term.

At issue, per NBC, is the long-standing DOJ policy we became so familiar with in Donald Trump’s first term: that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted.

But behind that lies the grim future the investigations faced: Trump promised during the campaign to fire Smith “in two seconds” if elected; since he won last night, Trump’s allies are already lobbing threats at Smith.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) demanded early this morning that he pull the two indictments and seek a way to compensate the government, while various pro-Trump social media personalities are making a big show of salivating over potentially turning the tables on Smith and indicting him.

Revenge fantasies aside, it’s not clear how Smith will bring the two prosecutions to an end. He can ask the judge to dismiss the indictments — that’s the easiest route. But before doing that, the judge may ask him to supply a reason.

A separate question comes down to a potential report that Smith may issue before January 20. Per DOJ regulations, if Smith closes the special counsel office, he has to submit a report while doing so. Though this will probably engender a lot of cable news coverage, it’s an obviously paltry measure given the threat to the rule of law that a second Trump term will present.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York.
  1. Whether we like it or not, Trump winning the election is the ultimate trial by jury. The jury elected him to be President. End the prosecution, write the report, release as much evidence as practical (what kind of documents exactly was Trump storing at MAL, and why?), and consider throwing a pardon on top.

    Stark and brutal but that’s the reality folks.

  2. This story is not having a Hollywood ending. It’s more like a Japanese noir movie, where they don’t care if the bad guys win.

    I recommend this movie.

  3. The SCOTUS gave Trump the get-out-of-jail-free card so that plus DOJ policy not to prosecute a sitting POTUS makes Smith’s job moot I suppose but it still feels very strange that a civilian, ex-POTUS or not, can commit several felonious security violations and walk away. Just say’n

  4. His is not walking away, he is walking into the WH and given a free hand to commit more crimes.

  5. Smith’s submitting a report is not necessarily an empty gesture. It depends on what, under DOJ policy, he can put into the report that he hasn’t already made public. Remember, he knows that Trump was using a burner phone on J6. There’s something more to say about that. And somebody over there must know what happened to all the stuff taken from Epstein’s safe, although that’s not in Smith’s bailiwick.

    And I doubt that Smith is someone who fears reprisals. As for Graham’s wanting Smith to compensate the government, well, fuck you, Lindsay; you’re the worst of all the sycophants. I hope that John McCain gets a brief furlough to the lawless lawyers’ circle of hell so he can tell you exactly what he thinks of you before he lights the eternally burning pyre.

