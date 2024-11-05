A Tremendously Consequential Election Day Is Finally Here

Election Day has arrived. An estimated 78 million Americans have already cast ballots, approaching half of the total number that voted in 2020. Many millions more will vote today.

The candidates are largely off the stump: Vice President Kamala Harris is back in DC, where she will do interviews. Donald Trump is back in Florida.

Election officials are braced for the ever-growing levels of chaos — efforts to sow misinformation beneath the specter of violence — that come with an election in which Trump is on the ballot.

Follow along with us here today.