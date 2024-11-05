LIVE COVERAGE

A Tremendously Consequential Election Day Is Finally Here

November 5, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 05: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, takes the stage for his last rally of the election year at Van Andel Arena on November 05, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump campaigned for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania before arriving for his last rally minutes after midnight in Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
November 5, 2024
Election Day has arrived. An estimated 78 million Americans have already cast ballots, approaching half of the total number that voted in 2020. Many millions more will vote today.

The candidates are largely off the stump: Vice President Kamala Harris is back in DC, where she will do interviews. Donald Trump is back in Florida.

Election officials are braced for the ever-growing levels of chaos — efforts to sow misinformation beneath the specter of violence — that come with an election in which Trump is on the ballot.

Follow along with us here today.

  2. “We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. And we will never ever surrender. Together we will fight, fight, fight,” Trump said in his closing remarks in Michigan Monday night.

    Ending with a rickroll. Fitting, somehow.

  4. Stray cats are strutting today.

  5. I am out of the country and counting on you fine people to keep me informed more than any other source. Nauseously optimistic.

