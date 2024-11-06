Democrats Assess The Wreckage After Nationwide Collapse

Donald Trump was resoundingly voted back into the White House after running a sloppy campaign centered on lamenting the economy and anti-trans and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

A country-wide rightwing shift also helped deliver Republicans the Senate, though they were always favored by the map. The races in some key swing states have yet to be called, which will determine the size of the Republican majority.

The fight for the House is still competitive, and may take days or weeks to conclude. Devastated Democrats will be desperate to flip the lower chamber as a check on Trump’s agenda.

Follow our coverage below: