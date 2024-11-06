LIVE COVERAGE

Democrats Assess The Wreckage After Nationwide Collapse

November 6, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 05: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena on November 05, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump campaigned ... GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 05: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Van Andel Arena on November 05, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump campaigned for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania before arriving for his last rally minutes after midnight in Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
November 6, 2024
Donald Trump was resoundingly voted back into the White House after running a sloppy campaign centered on lamenting the economy and anti-trans and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

A country-wide rightwing shift also helped deliver Republicans the Senate, though they were always favored by the map. The races in some key swing states have yet to be called, which will determine the size of the Republican majority.

The fight for the House is still competitive, and may take days or weeks to conclude. Devastated Democrats will be desperate to flip the lower chamber as a check on Trump’s agenda.

Follow our coverage below:

  1. I’m wrecked.

  2. Avatar for tpr tpr says:

    I don’t think it’s accurate to say that “abortion rights were a big winner” given that all state-level abortion laws are vulnerable to federal meddling – meddling which has now become much more likely.

  4. Division, Exclusion, and Incitement is the new order of DJT’s reign.

  5. I have been thinking about Trump’s call for tariffs. People in the red states must think they are a way to visit pain on affluent Democrats.

