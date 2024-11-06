Galleries

At Least There Were Dogs: Scenes From Tuesday

By
|
November 6, 2024 3:16 p.m.
NY, USA - NOVEMBER 5: Citizens vote for presidential and congressional elections, on November 5, 2024 in New York, United States. Millions of Americans are starting to cast their ballots Tuesday as polling stations b... NY, USA - NOVEMBER 5: Citizens vote for presidential and congressional elections, on November 5, 2024 in New York, United States. Millions of Americans are starting to cast their ballots Tuesday as polling stations begin to open across the US with the future of the American presidency coming down to a nail-biter race between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Here are some scenes around America on Election Day.

Voter delivers ballot to ballot box in Hawaii

TOPSHOT – Charlotte Lau drops off her ballot at a drop box in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Eugene Tanner / AFP) (Photo by EUGENE TANNER/AFP via Getty Images)

A dog walker makes a stop at a polling station in San Francisco

A dog walker stops by a garage converted into a polling station to chat with election workers in San Francisco on November 5, 2024. You can really feel at home while voting in San Francisco — literally.
“I cook things… we eat all day,” laughs Angelo Figone, a retiree who runs a polling station in his garage, a common practice in the Californian city.
“It’s always nice. The more people you see, the better.”
On one of the city’s vertiginous streets, a large blue sign outside tells all-comers that they can cast their ballots here between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm. (Photo by Julie JAMMOT / AFP) (Photo by JULIE JAMMOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Voters at the polls in Dearborn, Michigan

DEARBORN, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 05: Voters wait in line to vote at the Lowrey School on November 5, 2024 in Dearborn, Michigan. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Voters in Chicago use a laundromat as their polling place

Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at a polling location inside the Su Nueva Lavanderia in Chicago, Illinois, on November 5, 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Voters wait in line in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 5: Voters stand in line at a local polling station on November 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

A mobile outdoor vote center at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

A woman arrives with her dog to vote at a mobile outdoor vote center at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

An Amish man votes in Witmer, Pennsylvania

TOPSHOT – An Amish man votes at a polling station at the Witmer Fire Department in Witmer, Pennsylvania, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Ryan Collerd / AFP) (Photo by RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images)

Voters wait in line in Philadelpha, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 5: Voters wait on line to cast their ballots at the Herron Recreation Center on November 5, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Heather Khalifa/Getty Images)

A dog waits for it’s owner outside a polling center in Miluakee, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 5: A dog waits outside for his owner to return from voting at the South Shore Pavilion on November 5, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)

A polling center in Colebrook, New Hampshire

TOPSHOT – A woman checks in to vote at a polling station at Colebrook Academy and Elementary School in Colebrook, New Hampshire, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

A dog watches as people vote in New York City

A dog looks on as people vote at a polling station in New York City on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

A voter and their service dog in Las Vegas, Nevada

Erin Baden-Dewispelaere votes with her service dog Bentley at her feet at a polling station in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Ronda Churchill / AFP) (Photo by RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)

Voters wait in line in Nazareth, Pennsylvania

TOPSHOT – People wait in line to vote outside a polling station at the Dryland United Church of Christ on Election Day in Nazareth, Pennsylvania on November 5, 2024. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

People vote at the Church of Heavenly Rest in the Manhattan

People vote at the Church of Heavenly Rest in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / AFP) (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images)

A voter and their dog in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 05: A dog is walked past the polling location at the Burton Barr Central Library on November 05, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station inside a mall in Las Vegas

HENDERSON, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 05: Voters cast their ballots at a polling station inside the Galleria at Sunset mall on November 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

People voting in Brooklyn, New York

TOPSHOT – People vote at a polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / AFP) (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images)

A voter and their dog get in line in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 05: Voters arrive to the Mesa Convention Center polling location on November 05, 2024 in Mesa, Arizona. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

People voting in Allenton, Wisconsin

TOPSHOT – People vote at a polling station at Addison Town Hall in Allenton, Wisconsin, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski / AFP) (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Author Headshot
Christine Frapech is TPM's designer and event planner based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
