Defiant Protesters Face Noem After ICE Shooting: ‘We Have To Be Here’

Robust Resistance

The fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good shows that the people who have been resisting President Trump’s mass deportation push are risking their lives. However, waves of protests in the aftermath of her death show the threat is not stopping anyone from showing up. This dynamic was clear as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited New York City on Monday and was met with defiant demonstrations.

Good was killed on Wednesday in Minneapolis after an immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fired into her car. In recent days, the city has been the focus of large scale ICE raids that have been fueled by far right influencers. As TPM has chronicled, the mass deportation push has increasingly been met with a robust resistance movement that includes legal observers and rapid responders who arrive on the scene of ICE operations. Witnesses said that, prior to Good’s shooting, the agents at the site had been surrounded by these rapid responders who blared whistles and blocked vehicles. Good’s car was allegedly blocking traffic before she pulled away as an agent grabbed her door.

Noem, who oversees ICE, addressed the shooting at a press conference on Thursday morning where she touted an operation that targeted the Trinitarios street gang as evidence of her agency’s focus on bringing “illegal criminal aliens to justice.” While the Trump administration has argued the deportation push is focused on the “worst of the worst” violent offenders, data shows the majority of people who have been deported have no criminal records. After Noem touted the operation, she was questioned by the assembled reporters about Good. Noem described the slain woman as a “domestic terrorist” as she reiterated false claims made by other Trump officials, including Trump himself, that Good rammed her car into the agent who subsequently killed her.

“This vehicle was used to hit this officer,” Noem said. “It was used as a weapon.”

Good’s shooting was captured on video, from multiple angles. Visual analyses of the footage conducted by multiple news organizations have concluded her car was not actually aimed at the agent when she was killed.

Activists got wind of Noem’s planned visit to New York on Wednesday evening and immediately began planning protests, including one that drew hundreds of people to Manhattan’s Foley Square that night. Noem was rumored to be appearing at 26 Federal Plaza, a building that houses an ICE detention facility and immigration courts where masked agents have routinely taken migrants from the halls. In part due to the efforts of advocates, many of those detainees have subsequently been released by judges’ orders.

A government source told TPM on Wednesday that, prior to Good’s shooting, they expected Noem to hold her event in that building, which has been a focal point of the legal activism that has emerged around ICE detentions. Given the rumors, crowds gathered outside 26 Federal Plaza on Thursday morning ahead of Noem’s appearance. Protesters who have demonstrated against ICE in that area have previously been detained by federal agents.

TPM had reached out to DHS in an effort to cover Noem’s press conference on Wednesday. They did not respond or provide any information about the event.

Ultimately, Noem held her press conference at the World Trade Center, which is roughly ten blocks away from 26 Federal Plaza. She spoke before a select audience of reporters that did not include TPM. When the location was revealed, some of the protesters who had gathered at Federal Plaza marched to the other building.

TPM spent the morning inside the courts where an Ecuadoran man was taken from the halls just before Noem began her remarks. After the event concluded, we stepped outside where, despite the location switch, crowds of people stood protesting Noem. People in the crowd bore signs with Good’s name and photo. Some carried photos of others who have been killed by ICE amid the deportation drive.

A grey haired woman named Jenny Heinz was wearing a neon vest bearing the slogan “ABOLISH ICE.” She told us that it felt imperative to be outside protesting Noem.

“For me, it’s how could I not be here? How could I not be somewhere right now standing up for immigrants, for all of us at this point in time and taking a stand against Trump and ICE who are illegally snatching people off the streets,” Heinz said. “This is an absolute outrage, and a heartbreak, and we have to be here.”

TPM asked Heinz whether it was the shooting, Noem’s visit, or both that motivated her stance. She made clear that her protest began well before the latest events — and that it would continue on.

“I come here every Thursday,” Heinz said.

— Hunter Walker

Hawley’s Tears

President Trump lit up the five Republican senators who voted with Democrats to advance legislation that would force the president to get approval from Congress before he takes any new military action in Venezuela, essentially disowning them via Truth Social. He listed them out by name — Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Rand Paul (R-KY) and Todd Young (R-IN) — and said they should “never be elected to office again.”

This is old news for Collins and Murkowski, but Hawley is a close ally of Trump’s and a longtime supporter of his agenda. He broke with the party slightly last year in criticizing the sweeping cuts to Medicaid that Republicans passed as part of Trump’s “Big Beautiful” fiscal bill, but that was due to the large population of Medicaid recipients who live in his state. Vice President JD Vance tried to clean up after Trump on Thursday, suggesting that the senators’ votes were “based more on a legal technicality than any disagreement of policy.”

In remarks to reporters on Thursday, Hawley claimed he wasn’t bothered by Trump’s insults.

“I like the president,” he said. “I feel like we’ve had a good relationship, and I support him. I take no offense to that.”

He also posted more on X Thursday afternoon explaining his vote.

With regard to Venezuela, my read of the Constitution is that if the President feels the need to put boots on the ground there in the future, Congress would need to vote on it. That’s why I voted yes on this morning’s Senate resolution. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 8, 2026

— Nicole LaFond

Expired Obamacare Subsidies Revival Bill Passes House

Seventeen House Republicans rebelled against their party’s leadership and joined all House Democrats on Thursday to pass a bill that would revive the expired Obamacare subsidies for three years.

Reps. Mike Carey (R-OH), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), David Joyce (R-OH), Tom Kean (R-NJ), Nick LaLota (R-NY), Max Miller (R-OH), David Valadao (R-CA), Rob Wittman (R-VA), Jeff Hurd (R-CO), Maria Elvira-Salazar (R-FL), Rob Bresnahan (R-PA), Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), Zach Nunn (R-IA) and Monica De La Cruz (R-TX). went against Republican leadership and President Donald Trump’s push to create a plan that would send money directly to people.

The bill now heads to the upper chamber, where it is expected to fail in its current form, which simply revives the expired plan. A bipartisan group of senators continue their negotiations, reportedly in hopes of finding a way to get enough votes for the revival of the subsidies with some policy changes.

The House vote came after four House Republicans joined a Democratic discharge petition in December to force a floor vote on the issue, which at that point was an attempt to save the subsidies before they expired at the end of 2025.

— Emine Yücel

In Case You Missed It

Layla A. Jones unspools how we got to where we are in Minnesota this week: How the Right-Wing Outrage Machine Prompted the Conflagration in Minnesota

Morning Memo: The Trump-Run DOJ Is Going to Investigate the ICE Shooting, Huh?

David Kurtz: That’s the Whole Ballgame, Folks

Where Things Stand: Minnesota Officials Remind Residents Trump Admin’s Aim Is to Provoke

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Trump Officials Cry ‘Domestic Terrorism’ After Videos Show ICE Agent Killing Woman

What We Are Reading

404 Media: Inside ICE’s Tool to Monitor Phones in Entire Neighborhoods

Mother Jones: Grok deepfaked Renee Nicole Good’s body into a bikini

The Intercept: ICE Agent Who Shot Renee Nicole Good Identified as Jonathan Ross