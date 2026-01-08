That’s the Whole Ballgame, Folks

I remember not so many months ago wondering if I was pushing the envelope a bit by writing that the Justice Department was being run out of the Trump White House. Since those quaint times, evidence has continued to amass that that is exactly how things are being run, but both the White House and Justice Department preferred to maintain the fiction that they were separate entities. Until today.

Here’s what Vice President JD Vance announced midday in a White House press appearance (emphasis mine):

Vance said the new assistant attorney general will help coordinate an administration-wide effort to investigate potential fraudulent activity in federally-backed programs and bring charges. The assistant attorney general will not work out of the Justice Department, the vice president said. Instead, the position will be run out of the White House and overseen by President Trump and Vance, he said.

The traditional Chinese wall between the White House and Justice Department looks as intact as the East Wing.