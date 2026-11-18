Cartoonish US Attorney Explains How He Hopes to Crush His Enemies

On Monday, we reported on Aaron Reitz, the showy U.S. attorney in Texas who has taken it upon himself to post threatening letters to X warning Democratic lawmakers, somewhat ridiculously, that their efforts at congressional oversight threaten Republicans’ civil rights.

This performative prosecuting, while creative, is in character for the man who ran (unsuccessfully) to replace Ken Paxton by declaring he would root out “Kwanzaa-aligned elements poisoning our state.”

Now, the Popular Information newsletter has dug up recordings of Reitz expanding on his style at length.

“The left,” he reportedly told a Mexican restaurant full of supporters, is “deadly threatened by what’s coming. They know that I’m going to destroy them,” he said in one clip from his 2025 Texas attorney general run uncovered by the newsletter.

“If I can’t sue you, I’m going to investigate you,” he continued. “If I can’t investigate you, I’m going to drag you into so much trouble, you might as well just declare bankruptcy now.”

Interesting!

Reitz’s letters to Democrats urge them to preserve documents in anticipation of an investigation by Reitz into criminal activity (though, as one influential law professor pointed out yesterday, the criminal statutes he cites don’t imbue him with the authority to demand the senators preserve documents). “We don’t have to wait for them to commit a crime for us to begin investigating whether there’s a basis to escalate or indict or prosecute,” Reitz recently told the Wall Street Journal.

More from Popular Information:

He described this tactic in more detail on an October 28, 2025, appearance on the “Seeing Red” podcast. “I don’t have a lawsuit ready to go, ready to drop in state and federal court, you know what I can do? I can launch investigations all day long,” Reitz said. “And not only sometimes, I can make targets, legal targets, cry uncle and submit to what the state wants just through a painful investigation.” Reitz described a “tiered system”: “I’m going to sue you. If I can’t sue you, I’m going to investigate you. If I can’t investigate you, I’m going to expose you. I’m going to rally the troops to come against you.”

The wild thing about Reitz’s story to me remains that he was not picked by Trump. Federal judges in his district elected him to the U.S. attorney role! But he perfectly embodies this administration’s burgeoning approach to congressional oversight.

Programming Note

My wife is supposed to have a baby soon. In fact, she was supposed to have a baby on Monday. Who knows when it will actually happen! But today will be the last Brief for a bit under the assumption and hope that this baby is coming … soon. The newsletter will resume in the second week of December.

Democrats Get to 56 in the Senate

TOPSHOT – Democrat senatorial candidate Mary Peltola speaks during a midterm election night party at the Sheraton Anchorage in Anchorage, Alaska on November 3, 2026. Democrats seized control of the US Congress on Tuesday, capturing the Senate and House of Representatives in a stunning, nationwide rejection of Donald Trump set to put the brakes on the final two years of his presidency. The Democratic landslide will give the opposition power to block legislation, launch broad investigations into Trump’s administration and thwart his judicial and senior government appointments. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Mary Peltola has won Alaska, the AP projects.

As of this morning, with upwards of 95% of the estimated votes in, Peltola has 144,302 — 50.1% — and incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan has 131,844 — 45.8%.

Alleged spoiler Dan Sullivan has 4,760 — 1.7% — and finished behind a second also-ran, Gerald Heikes.

Whatever his provenance, Rando Dan accrued too few votes for Republican claims that he sunk Senator Dan in the race to have merit.

Tabs

Don’t miss renowned writer and equally renowned man-who-bought-too-much-leather Buzz Bissinger in the Wall Street Journal weighing in on Jensen Huang’s sartorial choices.

At David Kurtz’s newly renamed daily newsletter, our editor at large does some expectation-setting for congressional oversight efforts.

Men of the Hours

Since this is the last Brief for a bit, I’ll give you three men to get us through at least the end of the week.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh speaks at a press conference in Washington, D.C., the United States, Oct. 28, 2026. (Photo by Li Yuanqing/Xinhua via Getty Images)

First up is chair of the Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh, who has bowed to the executive branch’s comical but ill-fitting rebranding of artificial intelligence as “SI” or “super intelligence,” a term that, of course, describes a concept distinct from artificial intelligence. “The current era may be the most transformational period in my adult lifetime, marked by the arrival of the general-purpose technology called ‘super intelligence,'” he intoned this week. Yes, Kevin, that is what it is called. “SI is an entirely new force in economic life and society,” he continued. “It demands our special attention.”

Hung Cao, nominee to be Navy secretary, testifies during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Next up: Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, who faced a contentious confirmation hearing yesterday as the White House seeks to place him permanently in the role. Pressed by Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) about reports of inadequate food and health care on ships deployed to the Middle East — and, in particular, about the story of one person who lost 45 pounds — Cao insisted the sailor in question was likely just a picky eater. “Well, senator, it’s just not what they want,” he explained. “It’s like my kids opening up the refrigerator door and saying, ‘there’s nothing to eat in here.'”

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin speaks on the aviation ground stop in the White House press room in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Lastly: Sen. Markwayne Mullin, under fire for flying, less than a day after the ground stop that snarled air traffic nationwide, to a football game. “We would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn’t open. And we still gotta live our lives at the same time,” he explained. After all, the ground stop was decidedly not 9/11.

Parting Thoughts

It’s easy for journalists who follow politics day in and day out to begin to treat the whole thing as an abstract contest, like a sport. It’s why so much coverage of Washington actually does read like sports coverage, as if there aren’t serious, real-world stakes; just D.C. power players seeing their stars rise and fall.

At TPM, we actively try to fight that style of reporting. We know our readers — and our own staff — have skin in the game. The last few years have, I think, underscored the ways in which that mode of coverage is unrealistic. ICE raids in our communities, the war with Iran, federal troops on American streets: these things plow into our lives regardless of whether we feel we have a stake in politics.

The process of having and raising a child is another place where the politics of the last few years become unavoidable. Even as the administration claims to be placing greater emphasis on “families” and on encouraging women to have children, it’s asking Americans to make real-world sacrifices to further its right-wing ideals.

For one thing, New York State, where my wife and son and I live, has declared a statewide disaster in response to measles outbreaks. Young children are, of course, at greater risk for severe illness. As we know all too well, this was barely a thing just a few years ago.

For another, the post-Dobbs world has added an aspect of Russian roulette to the process of getting pregnant. People are dying of preventable complications. Deaths from ectopic pregnancies, in particular, have risen dramatically in the years since the Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade, an uptick that, ProPublica found, was especially pronounced in but not limited to states with restrictive abortion bans. As Kate Riga wrote in great detail for TPM in 2022, criminalizing the procedure ignores the way in which abortion care has become of a piece with — and not clearly delineated from — other kinds of reproductive health care. We’re awash in anecdotes of doctors in these states that criminalized abortion delaying terminating a nonviable pregnancy until it is too late to save the mother’s life

Over the last five years, my wife had several miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy that ruptured. Having one ectopic pregnancy makes it more likely that you’ll have another. The first put her — briefly — in danger of losing her life. “Don’t leave New York State,” a doctor warned her as she recovered in the hospital. It was five days after the 2024 election and no one knew what the next few years would bring.

With our unraveling shared reality comes an unraveling of the systems that we could once depend on to protect our families from needless illness and death.

It’s possible that the recent midterms will, in hindsight, be seen as a step toward reversing this trend. At the very least, they will begin to clear the way for some states to undo their draconian abortion laws; they also blocked other states from imposing new ones. As for the measles outbreak — and the myriad other threats we face — we’ll see. The hope is that competent governance can be restored while there’s still time to undo the damage — maybe not for everyone, but for American society writ large. For better or worse, that perspective is infused through much of our work.

See you in December.