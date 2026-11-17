In a new letter, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s lawyer wrote that she will not attend a hearing the Trump administration has set for December 14 absent major changes.

President Donald Trump attempted to fire Cook in August 2025, seeking to replace her with a loyalist under the pretense of mortgage fraud charges. This has been a common tactic as the administration has sought to purge its enemies from the government thanks to the zealousness of Bill Pulte, the director of U.S. federal housing, who has weaponized his access to mortgage documents as a cudgel against Trump’s perceived political foes.

Nearly a year later, the Supreme Court blocked her firing, but didn’t preclude it completely. I wrote this at the time: