Following GOP Rout, a Very MAGA US Attorney Sees His Time To Shine

A Twitter Warrior Gets His Day in the Sun

Following Republicans’ midterm drubbing, Aaron Reitz has found his place.

Back in the spring, when he ran in a Texas primary to fill his former boss Ken Paxton’s job as Texas attorney general, he came in fourth place, with only 14% of the vote.

Readers of The Brief met him soon after, when Texas federal judges appointed him to be U.S. attorney in Texas’ Southern District. At the time, little was known about him beyond his comments on X as he campaigned, which were eyebrow-raising. He had cast himself as a participant in “a civilizational battle with anti-American forces on the left.” He called Kwanzaa “ANTI-USA and ANTI-CHRISTIAN,” promising to “run out all Kwanzaa-aligned elements poisoning our state.” He wrote that “Islamism is incompatible with American civilization” and said he would “wage counter-jihad against them.”

In keeping with that online persona, the former Ted Cruz staffer and DOJ official has now carved out a niche as U.S. attorney, posting to Twitter letters demanding that Democrats who describe plans to carry out congressional oversight in the next Congress preserve documents.

The first to get such a letter, as we noted last week, was Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). (The senator called the X letter an “unlawful” attempt to “intimidate.” “Your implied threat of an investigation is baseless,” he wrote.) Next came Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MN). The latest to get an X screenshot of a pdf is Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who Reitz targeted with a trollish missive including Native American jokes — a reference to Warren’s ancestry, which remains a fixation in venues such as Fox News.

It’s unclear how serious any of this is. Though Reitz claims Texas jurisdiction by suggesting these congressional investigations would imperil the civil rights of Trump supporters, including Texans, to associate with one another, legal experts don’t see any case he might bring. If a congressional inquiry is “truly intended to harass, that’s a defense to cooperating with the investigation,” one lawyer who once worked for Republicans in congressional oversight told the Wall Street Journal. “That’s not a basis for a criminal charge.”

Civil rights lawyer and DOJ veteran Samuel Bagenstos went further on social media, writing, “I used to help lead the part of DOJ that brings prosecutions under the 2 statutes he’s invoking. There’s no way that aggressive congressional oversight comes close to making a case here.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche suggested last week that Reitz’s work was not at his urging. “DOJ leadership works closely with every one of our U.S. attorneys,” he said, later adding, “I’m the attorney general, so I don’t oversee every single thing that’s done.” But Reitz is appealing to the audience that matters: his most recent letter was swiftly reposted by Stephen Miller.

Schumer Says He Has the Votes. Van Hollen Questions His Count.

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 13 : Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who recently announced he’ll be running against New York Sen. Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader, speaks during the second day of the What’s Next post-election Democratic Party gathering on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colo. (Photo by Timothy Hurst/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his challenger for Majority Leader, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), offered dueling vote counts throughout the weekend to bolster their bids for leadership.

Allies of Schumer estimated to various outlets that he would get more than 40 votes. Democrats will likely have a 56-member majority.

Some of the people Schumer has tallied on his list have “actually committed to voting for me,” Van Hollen claimed on CNN over the weekend. On Fox News Sunday he said he had roughly 15 supporters.

There’s also talk of moving the leadership election up from its current December 1 date; that move, Van Hollen said, would be indicative of uncertainty on Schumer’s part that he truly has the votes.

Tabs

Don’t miss Kate Riga’s fantastic accounting for TPM of what happened in Montana this year, where a Democratic Senate candidate and an independent but Democratic-aligned Senate candidate split the Democratic vote in November, respectively winning 38% and 12% — so a combined 50%. That allowed little-known Republican Kurt Alme to win with 48% of the vote. How did Democrats let this happen, squandering a potential 57th vote in the Senate? Kate spoke with Democratic insiders across the state, and both the independent and Democratic candidate, to find out.

The New York Times highlights the personal angle for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in less-stringent restrictions on sharing NVIDIA chips with projects that provide computing power for Chinese firms: One such operation is a client of his firm, Cantor Fitzgerald.

Men of the Hour

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 13: U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks as U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy listens at the White House on November 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights following a major communications outage Friday night. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The honor is shared by Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for their handling of the ground stop that brought transportation within the U.S. to a halt through the weekend. While Mullin helpfully observed the situation was not the same as 9/11, Duffy lauded his own job handling it, blamed it on the Biden administration, and asked the Democratic Congress to prioritizing getting his agency more money.