Time Is Running Out on the Ueland Nom

Outgoing Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) appears poised to effectively kill the nomination of White House aide Eric Ueland to a 15-year term as head of the Government Accountability Office.

Overnight, Tillis told Politico that he will block the Ueland nomination from being included in a package of presidential nominations the Senate will vote to confirm next month before the clock runs out on the GOP majority.

“I’ve already issued a presumptive hold if it comes out of committee,” Tillis said in an interview last night. “I won’t allow him to go through en bloc.”

The showdown over the lame-duck attempt to install Ueland as comptroller general of the United States has pitted a White House testing the new limits of its powers after a midterm shellacking against a shell-shocked GOP-controlled Senate that has endured two years of Trump humiliations and encroachments on its power. (Democrats in the minority are mostly bystanders to this mini-saga, though they have stirred the pot to the extent possible.)

Ueland’s nomination was like throwing gas on a smoldering fire. He is the deputy director of the White House Office of Management and Budget under Russ Vought, the radical who spearheaded Trump’s Project 2025 agenda. No one more than Vought has sought to erode Congress’ Article I powers and vest them in the executive branch. No one has done more to bypass, repudiate, and weaken Congress’ power of the purse.

Under the circumstances, putting Ueland in charge of the GAO was a fox-guarding-the-henhouse move. Vought’s OMB has been engaged in a running gun battle with the GAO over the Impoundment Control Act, which only the comptroller general can sue to enforce. The nomination of Ueland was a thumb in the eye of Republicans to see how much more abuse they’d willingly take from Trump even after he cost them their majorities in both chambers.

It also highlighted the structural flaw of having the GAO serve as a creature of the legislative branch, but with its head appointed by the president. The White House had stonewalled the nominating of a new comptroller general for months, only to pivot to Ueland this week in a last-minute post-election move that left no time for consultation or vetting by the 10-member bipartisan, bicameral congressional commission that recommends candidates to the White House.

Senate rules are often the enemy of clarity, making it hard to declare outright that the Ueland nomination is dead. But Tillis’ move to block the nomination at this phase creates two difficult to surmount obstacles: It leaves little time for Republicans to get the nomination through on its own, and it robs Ueland of the protection of being in a package that senators have to take or leave as a whole.

There’s also no real reason to think Tillis — who didn’t seek re-election because he was almost certain to lose in the GOP primary without Trump’s support — wouldn’t put a hold on the nomination again if it came back up on its own. This appears to have been the easiest and quickest way for Tillis to knife the nomination for good but stay tuned.

WATCH: The Three Horseman of the Trump II Apocalypse

Almost exactly two years ago, just after the 2024 election, I wrote a post on “The Three Horsemen Of The Trump II Apocalypse” that framed the central themes of the incoming presidency as retribution, corruption, and destruction.

I went on the TPM Social Club podcast to talk about how that framing has fared, this week’s debut of Unsanctioned, and whole bunch of other stuff. Give it a listen:

The Destruction: Ph.D. Edition

The overall number of new full-time doctoral students in the sciences at U.S. universities fell 10% in the first year of Trump II, according to a NYT analysis. Among top-tier research schools, the decline was 11%, and three-quarters of that decline was driven by plummeting enrollment among international students.

The Retribution: Mar-a-Lago Edition

Bloomberg: “The Justice Department has deployed top Los Angeles prosecutor Bill Essayli to Miami for a special assignment to try probing the people involved in searching Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022, said three people familiar with the situation.”

Jan. 6 Never Ends: Supercut Edition

Sen. Blumenthal spent the morning wrecking Trump nominees for top lifetime judgeships and IG roles by asking them a very simple question they refuse to answer for fear of offending their cult leader — who won the 2020 election?Supercut: — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-11-19T15:55:43.661Z

BREAKING: Judge Blocks Trump Arch

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, just issued an oral preliminary injunction from the bench against Trump’s triumphal arch.

Secretary Rollins Violated Constitution With Christmas and Easter Emails

A federal judge in California ruled yesterday that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins violated the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause when she sent overtly religious Christmas and Easter emails to all department employees.

Great Read on Grand Theft Auto VI

I’m not now and never really have been a gamer, but I’ve been fascinated by the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. I know I’ve already lost a few of you, but there’s a great read coming here in a moment so hang in there.

Just to give fellow non-gamers some sense of the scale of the enterprise: GTA VI cost about $1.4 billion to develop and was projected to reach $3.3 billion in sales in its first week, according to the WSJ. Then on the first day of release yesterday, it hit an estimated $2.36 billion in sales, Reuters reports.

For a non-gamer like me trying to understand this as an entertainment business and cultural phenomenon, it was helpful to see the projected sales compared to more familiar events like the 2024 Olympics, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and Hamilton Broadway sales for the last 12 years:

“Grand Theft Auto VI” is widely expected to have the biggest-ever launch for a video game, projected to sell more than 30 million copies by the end of its publisher’s fiscal year in March, according to third-party analysts. 🔗 Read more: https://t.co/DIz80qTVf8 https://t.co/FKKq9SJMZQ — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 19, 2026

Now to the fun part. Allowed pre-release access under an NDA, Joseph Bernstein has written a tour de force on GTA VI for the NYT Mag. I don’t want to spoil it for you, but if you want a super smart read that bridges the gap for non-gamers, I highly recommend it.

If you’re still not convinced, he describes the satirical elements of the game in a way that sounds like a post-apocalyptic virtual world that Barbara Ehrenreich would recognize, as if “Nickel and Dimed” married “Miami Vice” and gave birth to the Trump era. Enjoy!

See You Back Here Monday

Check out the Unsanctioned playlists on Spotify and YouTube.

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