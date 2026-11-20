This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis. It was originally published at The Conversation.

The U.S. State Department will reportedly give US$1 million to AfriForum, a nongovernmental organization that advocates on behalf of Afrikaners in South Africa.

The grant, first reported by ProPublica on Nov. 5, 2026, would support research to document the “hateful rhetoric and violent acts” experienced by Afrikaners – descendants of white Dutch settlers who moved to South Africa in the 17th century.

As scholars who study foreign aid and civil society organizations, we would see U.S. support for AfriForum as a radical departure from the kinds of NGOs the U.S. has funded in the past.

Supporting Democracy by Funding NGOs

The U.S. used foreign aid for decades to support efforts to build democracy abroad, enhance governance and strengthen human rights protections.

Until the second Trump administration, the primary government agencies distributing this assistance were the U.S. Agency for International Development, the State Department and the National Endowment for Democracy.

Past administrations called this assistance “fundamental” to the goals of U.S. foreign policy. By the end of President Joe Biden’s term, funding for democracy promotion had reached almost $3 billion annually.

Some of this money has supported NGOs engaged in civic participation and media independence. These efforts had been particularly important in fragile states and fledgling democracies, where civil society is especially at risk.

NGOs can also play an important role in reducing risks of violence between different ethnic and religious groups. By raising awareness about past atrocities, they can help stave off future violence.

Slashing Foreign Aid

The Trump administration suspended most U.S. foreign aid in January 2025, soon after Donald Trump was sworn in as president for a second time.

It then dismantled USAID, the federal agency previously responsible for foreign aid and development assistance, and the White House compelled Congress to rescind billions of dollars of foreign aid spending. It has continued to take steps in that direction with or without lawmakers’ cooperation.

As a result, many lifesaving public health programs lost funding. This policy change has had an enormous human toll, which public health researchers have begun to quantify.

In addition, democracy assistance has been severely cut. USAID’s Democracy Fund, which funded programs dedicated to building democratic institutions and promoting fair elections and respect for human rights, was eliminated. The Department of State’s and National Endowment for Democracy’s funding and staffing for promoting democracy were also slashed.

U.S. President Donald Trump presents printed news articles to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office in May 2025. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Claiming There’s a ‘White Genocide’

In our research on NGOs that work on promoting democracy and the prevention of violence, we have seen and documented the benefits of these efforts. The organizations we have studied emphasize how people in South Africa and other countries with a history of identity-based violence can learn to live together across racial, ethnic and religious divides.

By contrast, AfriForum seeks to lift up Afrikaner identity and history, without any evident effort to bridge the divide between Afrikaners and other racial groups in South Africa.

It champions causes that have contributed to what South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, scholars and other analysts call a false narrative of a “white genocide” in that country.

In fact, researchers have found that Afrikaners and other white people in South Africa are less likely to be victims of crime and other forms of violence compared to other ethnic and racial groups in South Africa.

By funding AfriForum, the State Department would be elevating the dubious claims the group makes about the oppression of Afrikaners in South Africa.

And the Trump administration’s embrace of this false narrative goes beyond this grant for AfriForum. It explains why the U.S. has allowed thousands of white South Africans to come to the U.S. as refugees while denying admission to nearly all other refugees from the rest of the world.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.