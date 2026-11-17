The Time Crunch

As usual, there’s no one prism through which to see the upcoming fight over Democrats daring to conduct congressional oversight — but the best prism is that the Trump White House just wants to run out the clock until the end of his term.

Yes, it’s also fundamentally a continuation of the administration’s subordination of Congress in contravention of the constitutional order (except that it no longer has a supine GOP Congress to run over). It’s also an effort to save the administration’s political neck by blocking further revelations of corruption and wrongdoing. It’s also an attempt to project dominance and assert control at a time of acute political weakness.

But most of all, it’s an attempt to buy time.

The Trump administration is going to throw up an incredible amount of chaff to delay, obscure, and knock Democrats — but especially the political press — off track. It started with the absurd campaign to frame winning Democrats’ promises of congressional oversight as criminal threat. It continues with new Trump Chief of Staff Stephen Miller requiring that every government official and agency obtain White House approval before testifying before Congress. It will soon devolve into refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas, raising preposterous objections, and asserting flimsy claims of privilege, especially executive privilege.

We know what’s coming on that front. It’s clear as can be. And it will be an easy pissing match for the press to cover. But it’s not a winnable fight for congressional Democrats: They can’t prevail in court in the 18 months they have to engage in the fight. Plus, the fight itself doesn’t really tell an especially compelling political story that serves the public interest or their own political interest.

When viewed in that light, the initial inclination is to figure out how congressional Dems can speed things up and prevent the administration from simply stonewalling until its time in office is up. But at a practical level there are probably only marginal gains to be had on speed, mainly in not dilly dallying before launching the first waves of oversight. Pursuing unwinnable fights would be frustrating and demoralizing.

So if you can’t speed it up, then what to do?

The more practical approach for the Democratic Congress is to be very clear about what it aims to achieve with oversight, realistic about what is possible, and relentless in pursuing those aims in every available way. (They should still push for maximum speed and take the administration to court to keep the pressure on and eventually, maybe with a different Supreme Court, reassert its authority within the constitutional order. But that should be seen as a necessary line of attack — but not centered as the primary one.)

The primary lines of attack should be the ones that best tell a story of the retribution, corruption, and destruction of the Trump II presidency — and which can be told without overly relying on the tools of congressional oversight that are going to be the least useful to the purpose: subpoenas of the Trump administration and hauling in Trump officials for public hearings.

The Trump White House is eager for opportunities to confront Congress over process and procedure, like resisting subpoenas. It will savor chances like public hearings to confront elected Democrats directly and defy them in public with absurd behavior that rejects the very premise of congressional oversight. It’s all drearily predictable. So there’s no reason for Democrats in Congress to play that game unless and until it suits their broader aims in particular circumstances. Pick your spots.

That still leaves a lot of room for congressional oversight that can have real impact, and there are some signs that Democrats get this. A sample, non-comprehensive list includes:

Whistleblowers: A premium source of unsanctioned disclosures for congressional investigators will be whistleblowers inside and outside of government. It will includes current government employees, former government officials in the first two years of Trump II, and federal contractors and grant recipients. All of these categories of whistleblowers have protections under the law for divulging corruption and wrongdoing, including retaliation against them. They have first-hand accounts and in some instances documentary evidence that doesn’t need to be subpoenaed or otherwise pried loose from the administration.

Government contractors and grant recipients: Congress can subpoena the companies, organizations, and other entities that the federal government does business with, thereby bypassing the administration. Congressional investigators have a potentially rich trove of documents and witnesses to mine here. The list is too long to do it justice, but to give you a sampling it includes everyone from defense contractors to NGOs crippled by the USAID cuts to construction companies working on Trump’s pet projects to ICE vendors. It includes not just prime contractors but subcontractors, suppliers, and vendors.

Outside/third parties: Congressional investigations can legitimately reach beyond the federal government and the companies that directly do business with it to those people and entities who have been targeted by the Trump administration, who have capitulated, and who have curried favor with it. This category is also too broad to fully list here but think along the lines of: the Big Law firms and media companies who negotiated settlements with Trump; the donors to the Trump ballroom project and the Trump library; the research centers where grants and funding have been cut or politicized or both; the universities ostensibly targeted for alleged anti-semitism or for allegedly continuing affirmative action in admissions; industries crippled by illegal tariffs, etc.

It is, as the military would say, a target-rich environment. Democrats can make retribution, corruption, and destruction the storyline themselves or use those as the underpinnings for broader stories about affordability or whatever other line of attack they see as more accessible or voter-friendly.

None of this is easy, but it’s all very doable, and they’re are plenty of signs that Democrats already recognize the opportunities here. One of the real advantages to controlling both chambers is the power of agenda-setting: You can pick which stories to tell and which not to. You have flexibility to pivot as new information emerges or as public sentiment coalesces or shifts.

I wanted to frame this all up for you in part to set expectations. I wouldn’t be looking to the courts for salvation on congressional oversight, at least not in the next 18 months. I wouldn’t expect the Trump administration to do anything that even implicitly recognizes the legitimacy of the Democratic Congress. If you’re most desired endgame is Stephen Miller in tears at the witness table in an ornate Senate hearing room, let it go.

The hard work of congressional oversight is mostly away from the cameras doing due diligence and painstakingly reviewing documents and databases. The magic — which few investigators and electeds have the skillsets to pull off — is in being able to convert that hard work into politically salient storylines that resonate in the public consciousness.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be a Watergate or Jan. 6 hearing or other mega-scandal to break through. It can be done with less celebrated stories, and often it’s not the story you expected or foresaw. Facts are funny that way. They sometimes capture the public imagination in surprising and unanticipated ways.

While it’s true that President Trump’s corrupt decimation of the Justice Department deprives congressional Democrats (and us all) of enforcement mechanisms for contempt of Congress and of criminal and civil accountability for wrongdoing, congressional oversight has not lost its salience.

Perhaps the most powerful effect of congressional oversight is that it’s — to borrow another military phrase — a force multiplier. The fruits of congressional investigations combine with good journalism, ongoing legal proceedings, state and federal investigations to reinforce and buttress each other. Each can leverage the other to unearth new facts, puts those facts in proper context, and shine a concentrated light on wrongdoing and wrongdoers. It’s a powerful combination.

Big Deal

Politico’s Alice Ollstein: Georgia, Kansas and Texas eye Medicaid expansion after midterms romp

Cornyn Signals Trouble For OLC Head

Outgoing Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is poised to sink President Trump’s judicial nomination of T. Elliot Gaiser — who as head of the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel has sanctioned some of the worst depredations of the Trump II presidency.

Gaiser’s confirmation hearing was set for this morning, but Cornyn signaled yesterday that he may not yield on the Gaiser nomination to a federal judgeship in Texas.

Under the Senate’s blue-slip tradition, Cornyn’s approval would typically be required to move the nomination. Gaiser, an Ohio native, has very limited connections to Texas and was not on the short list that the two Texas senators sent to the White House.

More Gutter Racism

For the second time this year, President Trump told a Black female journalist that she doesn’t “see dirt.”

Trump’s comments yesterday came in response to a question from NBC White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, who is Black:

My Q: What do you say to critics who say you were too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling?



Pres Trump: If you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless … I know you don’t see dirt — but if you’d take a look at the WH, you’d never… — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 16, 2026

Back in May, Trump made a virtually identical comment in response to a question from ABC News senior political correspondent Rachel Scott, who is also Black. “You probably don’t see dirt,” he said, gesturing to Scott. “But I do.”

‘I Believe That It’s the SI’

It's one thing to watch two random guys bullshitting about what's behind the tech outages. We're all used to that on TV.But this is literally the SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY just wildly speculating. This dude is supposed to be following the facts and actually figuring it out right now. — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2026-11-17T04:19:34.098Z

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