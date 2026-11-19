Elon Musk predictably made headlines overnight with his claim to the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin — in an interview during the newspaper’s Dealbook Summit — that he is a “moderate” and not MAGA. This is a preposterous play on Musk’s part, as he gaslights the American public who will not soon forget he was at the center of the MAGA universe in Trump’s Washington, and has been the key communications vector, as the sole owner of X, that accelerated the ascendancy of the global far right over the past four years.

Musk is perhaps hoping the world will memory hole his depravity — or that he will be treated with kid gloves by the Democratic trifecta in his adopted state of Texas, and by the Democratic majorities that will control both the U.S. House and Senate in January. He also told Sorkin, in an underreported segment of the interview, that he favors divided government, and is “not in favor of [a] supermajority of Republicans either.” (That must be why he set $500 million on fire to support GOP candidates this cycle.) He added, “I think we want to have some checks and balances here.” This is rich coming from the guy who actively defied Congress’ authority to appropriate federal funds in the first year of Trump’s second term. But it appears Musk thinks that “checks and balances” means that ideological opponents will provide checks on each other from becoming too extreme and will therefore be, as he falsely describes himself, “moderate.” Elon Musk, you see, is the voice of reason. Yes, the Elon Musk who obsessively posts white supremacist content on the social media platform he owns.