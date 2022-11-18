Who Is Jack Smith?

A quick rundown on the newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith, with whom I wasn’t familiar prior to today’s announcement:

Education

State University of New York at Oneonta

Harvard Law School

Private Career

Vice President and Head of Litigation for the Hospital Corporation of America (2017-18)

Public Career

Specialist Prosecutor’s Office for Kosovo In The Hague (2018-present)

First Assistant US Attorney and Acting US Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee (2015-17)

Chief of the Public Integrity Section of the US Department of Justice (2010-2015)

Investigation Coordinator in the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (2008-2010)

US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York (roughly 1999-2008)

Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney’s Office (roughly 1994-1999)

*Smith’s background information is drawn from public reporting and the website of the specialist prosecutor for Kosovo in the Hague.