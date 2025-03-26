Latest
Podcast Schedule Switcheroo

By
|
March 26, 2025 12:37 p.m.
Due to scheduling conflicts, The Josh Marshall Podcast will be out tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, instead of our usual Wednesday drop.

We hope to see you all tonight for our members’ happy hour in NYC!

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
