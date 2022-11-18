Latest
2 hours ago
Jim Clyburn Is Moving Down One Spot In The House Leadership Ranking
4 hours ago
Kari Lake Unsurprisingly Refuses To Admit That She Lost
4 hours ago
Boebert Race Is Still Too Close To Call And Likely Headed To A Recount

AG Merrick Garland Appoints Jack Smith As Special Counsel For Trump Probes

American Prosecutor Jack Smith presides during the presentation of the Kosovar former president Hashim Thaci for the first time before a war crimes court in The Hague on November 9, 2020, to face charges relating to ... American Prosecutor Jack Smith presides during the presentation of the Kosovar former president Hashim Thaci for the first time before a war crimes court in The Hague on November 9, 2020, to face charges relating to the 1990s conflict with Serbia. - Kosovar former president and one-time guerrilla leader, Hashim Thaci 52, who resigned as president last week, wore a grey suit and red tie for the hearing at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in the Dutch city. (Photo by Jerry Lampen / various sources / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by JERRY LAMPEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 18, 2022 2:21 p.m.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith to serve as special counsel to handle the various federal criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

The attorney general made a formal announcement Friday afternoon, three days after Trump announced he will run for president in 2024.

Garland even cited Trump’s revived presidential run as reason to take this next step. “Based on recent developments, including the former President’s announcement that he is a candidate for President in the next election, and the sitting President’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interested to appoint a special counsel,” he said in a new conference on Friday afternoon.

The attorney general has chosen Jack Smith, a former Justice Department prosecutor and former chief prosecutor for the special court in the Hague, to oversee the ongoing investigations into whether “any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power” after the 2020 election and whether holding classified documents and other presidential records at Mar-a-Lago violated federal law, Garland said.

Author Headshot
Kaila Philo is an investigative reporter at Talking Points Memo. Previously, she was the Government and Political Institutions Reporter at Grid News and the Justice Department correspondent for Courthouse News Service. Her work on politics and the justice system has also appeared in Politico, VIce News, and The Atlantic.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: