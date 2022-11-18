AG Merrick Garland Appoints Jack Smith As Special Counsel For Trump Probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith to serve as special counsel to handle the various federal criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

The attorney general made a formal announcement Friday afternoon, three days after Trump announced he will run for president in 2024.

Garland even cited Trump’s revived presidential run as reason to take this next step. “Based on recent developments, including the former President’s announcement that he is a candidate for President in the next election, and the sitting President’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interested to appoint a special counsel,” he said in a new conference on Friday afternoon.

The attorney general has chosen Jack Smith, a former Justice Department prosecutor and former chief prosecutor for the special court in the Hague, to oversee the ongoing investigations into whether “any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power” after the 2020 election and whether holding classified documents and other presidential records at Mar-a-Lago violated federal law, Garland said.