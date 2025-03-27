One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

The Sorrows of Young Elise

March 27, 2025 3:42 p.m.
UNITED STATES - MARCH 18: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., participates in the House Armed Services Committee hearing on "The President's Proposed Authorization for the Use of Military Force Against ISIL and the FY2016 National Defense Authorization Budget Request from the Department of Defense" on Wednesday, March 18, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
News just broke that President Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to serve as ambassador to the UN. It’s a good reminder that though we should never take joy from the suffering of others, there are some occasions when it’s okay. Luckily for Stefanik, she has not yet resigned her House seat. But she has given up her position as House GOP conference chair. And you don’t get those back. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) now has that job. And I assure you she is not going to do Elise a solid and get out of the way. So now it’s time for Stefanik to crank up the campaign machinery again and for her upstate constituents to realize they were her second choice.

