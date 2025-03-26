Latest
By
|
March 25, 2025 11:10 p.m.
Democrat James Malone just pulled off a narrow victory in a Pennsylvania state senate special election a bright red district where Trump won resoundingly with 57% of the vote last November. The 36th district hasn’t elected a Democrat since it moved from Philadelphia to Lancaster County in 1979, according to Lancaster Online. Malone made Musk and recent events in Washington DC a central part of his campaign.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
