Trump Admin Takes Short Break From Agency Rampage To Defend FCC In Intra-GOP Fight

The new world order has created odd bedfellows.

Previously, the momentum of the political right surged behind efforts to get the Supreme Court to bite on nondelegation, the “doctrine” that Congress can’t outsource any of its legislative duties to the executive branch. In practice, this would mean defanged agencies that have to wait on Congress — which moves glacially, if at all — to pass even the most minute regulatory changes before they can act.

Then Trump became President again. The methodical effort to push the federal judiciary to the right on agency power can’t hope to compete with Elon Musk and DOGE’s unilateral, illegal takeovers and shuttering. These cases took years to work up the judicial pipeline; Musk broke the back of USAID in days.

This tipping of the chessboard has left old alliances scrambled, as evidenced in Wednesday’s Supreme Court oral arguments. Some of the same people behind the death of Chevron deference — a major blow to agency authority last year — were back again, this time to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s program that delivers subsidized internet and phone service to low-income and far-flung Americans. The blandly named Consumers’ Research organization had challenged the program under the nondelegation theory, turning a seemingly run-of-the-mill case into one that stood to reshape the balance of power.

Defending the FCC was the odd duo of Trump’s acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris and Paul Clement, the former Bush administration solicitor general who appeared on Trump’s Supreme Court list in 2020.

The justices, too, didn’t all fall along predictable lines. While Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas took fairly friendly positions to Consumers’ Research and the liberals sounded solidly arrayed against it, Justice Samuel Alito made a rare appeal to sympathy for the largely rural Americans who would be cut off without the FCC’s program.

“I am quite concerned about the effects of a decision in your favor on grounds that you have been pressing this morning,” Alito told Consumers’ Research’s Trent McCotter, a former Trump deputy assistant attorney general. “What would be the effect on people in rural areas if this is held to be unconstitutional and Congress does not act?”

It was a telling moment from the justice who once wrote that “women are not without electoral or political power” when striking down abortion rights.

Alito also pointed out that it’s harder for Congress to act now than ever before — a concern he has decidedly not voiced in other anti-agency cases.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, too, expressed skepticism particularly at McCotter’s argument that the FCC’s program would be constitutional if Congress attached some arbitrary price cap — say, a trillion dollars — to how much money it could raise to subsidize these services. Instead, the statute has other restrictions written into it, including that the money paid in by telecom companies should be “sufficient” to fund the universal service.

“We would be saying, I think, if we agree with you, ‘sufficient’s not good enough but trillion dollar is’ and I think a lot of people would say that doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Kavanaugh said.

The Court hasn’t taken the bait on every anti-agency case that hits its docket, but it’s been moving decisively in that direction, the death of Chevron deference last term a historic landmark along that march.

But the tenor is different now. The Court fight over nondelegation isn’t so existential when Trump and his coterie are unlawfully ripping up the executive branch and siphoning all of its power up to the White House.

“I’m just wondering whether it is really democracy enhancing to create a doctrine that, at least in this case, would allow judges to strike down this very popularly enacted law,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said.

Hours earlier, Trump tasked Musk and DOGE with combing through states’ voter rolls in search of the ever-elusive mass fraud, part of an executive order that experts warn could disenfranchise millions of Americans.