Trump Tweets ‘We Will All Know Soon’ Whether Or Not US And NK Can Reach Deal

At 5:27 a.m. local time, President Donald Trump began the day of his historic Singapore summit with North Korean ruler Kim Jong-in with, what else, a tweet:

Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly….but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Trump has said he doesn’t need to prepare “much” for the summit. He and Kim will begin the day with a one-on-one meeting, in which only translators will be present, not advisers.

On Monday, the White House announced Trump would be cutting his time in Singapore short: He will be departing for the United States on Tuesday night, not Wednesday morning.