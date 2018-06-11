Latest
Voting Rights Advocates Eye New Strategy To Block Aggressive Voter Purges
Sessions Rules That Victims Of Domestic Violence Are Not Eligible For Asylum
Court Filing: Rand Paul’s Neighbor ‘Lost His Temper’ Over ‘Unsightly’ Yard Debris
Trump Tweets ‘We Will All Know Soon’ Whether Or Not US And NK Can Reach Deal

By | June 11, 2018 5:43 pm
At 5:27 a.m. local time, President Donald Trump began the day of his historic Singapore summit with North Korean ruler Kim Jong-in with, what else, a tweet:

Trump has said he doesn’t need to prepare “much” for the summit. He and Kim will begin the day with a one-on-one meeting, in which only translators will be present, not advisers.

On Monday, the White House announced Trump would be cutting his time in Singapore short: He will be departing for the United States on Tuesday night, not Wednesday morning.

