Trump: I Don’t Have To Prepare Much For North Korea, ‘It’s About The Attitude’

President Donald Trump bragged to reporters on Thursday that he doesn’t think he needs to prepare much for the summit with North Korea set for next week in Singapore.

“I think I’m very well prepared. I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It’s about the attitude,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. “It’s about willingness to get things done. But I think I’ve been preparing for the summit for a long time. As has the other side…They’ve been preparing for a long time, also. So this isn’t a question of preparation, it’s a question of whether or not people want it to happen, and we’ll know that very quickly.”

Plans for the summit between the two leaders has been in the works for months after Trump hastily announced that he would be open to meeting with Kim Jong Un in person to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

But after Trump’s vice president and national security adviser doubled down on public statements that the U.S. wanted to follow the “Libya model” for denuclearization, Kim retaliated by mocking Vice President Mike Pence and issuing blistering threats of nuclear revenge.

Trump responded by cancelling the summit in a public letter that, at times, read like a break up note. Last week, a high-ranking North Korean official visited the White House to personally deliver a (large) letter from Kim to Trump. After reading the letter, Trump announced the summit, set for June 12, was back on.