Latest
6 hours ago
Kari Lake Quietly Settles Defamation Lawsuit And Accepts Defeat In Wake Of Trump Win
1 day ago
Trump Reminds Everyone: He Wants US Soldiers in US Streets
4 days ago
RFK Jr.’s Long History Of Embracing Junk Science And Spreading Dangerous Anti-Vax Disinfo

Bragg Signals He Wants To Keep Hush Money Case Alive Until Trump Leaves Office

Manhattan DA agrees to delay sentencing until motions to dismiss are resolved.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in court for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 22, 2024 in New York City. Trump was ch... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in court for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 22, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump's unprecedented criminal trial is set for opening statements after final jury selection ended Friday. (Photo by Angela Weiss - Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 19, 2024 2:27 p.m.
44
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Prosecutors with the Manhattan DA’s office made clear in a Tuesday letter: they want to see Donald Trump sentenced over the hush money scheme, even if means waiting until he leaves the White House.

But in the letter to Judge Juan Merchan, prosecutors with Alvin Bragg’s office admitted that through they will oppose Trump’s requests to dismiss the case on grounds of presidential immunity, they’re deep in uncharted legal territory. A jury found Trump guilty before his re-election, an unprecedented circumstance.

“The People deeply respect the Office of the President, are mindful of the demands and obligations of the presidency, and acknowledge that Defendant’s inauguration will raise unprecedented legal questions,” prosecutors with Alvin Bragg’s office wrote in a letter to Judge Juan Merchan.

Prosecutors added pointedly that they also “deeply respect the fundamental role of the jury in our constitutional system.”

Judge Merchan now faces two unresolved requests from Trump to dismiss the case: one that Trump filed before the election, asserting that the Supreme Court’s July immunity ruling obviates the jury’s verdict, and a second request from Trump saying that his victory in the November election should force dismissal of the case.

Merchan has yet to rule on either request. Bragg indicated in the letter that he would oppose the requests, but agreed to pause Trump’s sentencing pending resolution.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung portrayed Bragg’s agreement to pause deadlines in the case as a “total and definitive victory.”

“The lawless case is now stayed, and President Trump’s legal team is moving to get it dismissed once and for all,” Cheung said.

Trump had said in an email released last week that allowing the case to continue would present “unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern.”

Bragg obliquely hit back against that in the Tuesday letter to Merchan. There’s nothing in current law to establish that presidential immunity from prosecution “requires dismissal of a post-trial criminal proceeding,” he wrote. The case was brought before the Supreme Court’s ruling, Bragg added, and was “based on unofficial conduct for which the defendant is also not immune.”

In conceding that sentencing can be delayed while opposing Trump’s requests for dismissal, Bragg leaves the case hanging in a tricky place. On the one hand, he’s clearly against the case being thrown out. But on the other, he recognizes the strangeness of the situation: it’s not clear what should happen to Trump, though the case should not be dismissed.

A jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with the hush money scheme in a May verdict. It marks the furthest that any prosecutor got toward holding the former and future President accountable for wrongdoing.

Read the letter here:

44
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. I simply want God to come get his creature & take him home.

    We all are in the zoo, with him, until God does.

  2. Avatar for hoagie hoagie says:

    All of those jurists, all of that time, the death threats, the fear…

  3. Let the chips fall where they may.

  4. Avatar for hoagie hoagie says:

    I don’t think it’s God coming for him.

  5. Avatar for pelton pelton says:

    Oh, God’s coming for him. We’ve just made some terrible mistakes about what God thinks is funny.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

38 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for robg Avatar for footballreddog Avatar for dont Avatar for drriddle Avatar for stradivarius50t3 Avatar for pelton Avatar for brucea Avatar for topchap Avatar for califdemdreamer Avatar for hoagie Avatar for darrtown Avatar for gajake Avatar for nobiru Avatar for katscherger Avatar for libthinker Avatar for davidn Avatar for v12nna Avatar for PacificSparkles Avatar for llwillis Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for madassyrian Avatar for mynah1 Avatar for plymster

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: