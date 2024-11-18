Latest
3 days ago
RFK Jr.’s Long History Of Embracing Junk Science And Spreading Dangerous Anti-Vax Disinfo
5 days ago
Friend of Don Jr.’s Who Hawks Trump Merch To Run White House Personnel Office
5 days ago
Trump’s Pick For Defense Sec Spent His College Years Crusading Against ‘Glorification of Diversity’ And ‘The Homosexual Lifestyle’

Trump Reminds Everyone: He Wants US Soldiers in US Streets

WASHINGTON, - JUNE 06: Members of the National Guard monitor demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with people descending on... WASHINGTON, - JUNE 06: Members of the National Guard monitor demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the 12th day of protests with people descending on the city to demonstrate in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 18, 2024 11:24 a.m.
115
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

At 4:03 a.m. ET, the President-elect was online. He was thinking about “military assets” and mass deportations.

Tom Fitton, the right-wing activist and Judicial Watch leader, had written a post on the incoming President’s proprietary social network, Truth Social, saying citing “reports” that the new administration was “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.”

“TRUE!!!,” Trump wrote in response in a pre-sunrise post.

It’s the first seeming confirmation since the election that Trump wants to see the U.S. military deployed domestically.

Using the military domestically — absent any crisis remotely needed to prompt or justify such a move — would break with centuries of practice in the United States, giving a President who has promised to deploy troops against the “enemy from within” the most powerful, and potentially unconstrained, tool in the federal arsenal.

But in this case, the prospect of domestic deployment is tied to Trump’s plans for “mass deportations.” And it’s not clear from Fitton’s post what Trump really means.

For one, it repeats a theme of the MAGA right’s approach to this issue: Conflating the border with interior immigration enforcement.

Deploying the military along the U.S.-Mexico border would be extreme but would remain within the bounds of a core military mission. The Pentagon already provides support to the border patrol and other agencies that monitor the southern border.

But using the military to conduct mass deportations — a law enforcement task that takes place in interior — would involve U.S. soldiers deploying across the country, a breach without any recent precedent in American history.

For Trump, the lack of seriousness or specifics here is tangled up with the broader point: he wants “military assets,” whatever that may mean, in the United States. And, he wants you to know about it.

Policy shops staffed with officials from Trump’s first administration spent much of the once and future President’s time in the political wilderness drafting plans for domestic deployment of the military. One piece invoked War on Terror-era legal justifications to argue that the President could use active duty soldiers to conduct domestic immigration enforcement.

The post that Trump was reacting to is a mishmash of legal and political concepts.

Fitton referenced invoking a national emergency to use military assets. But it’s not clear that the National Emergencies Act is the provision that would allow Trump to use the military for anything at all. In 2019, Trump invoked it to gain access to funding to build sections of a wall along the southern border. The wall played a somewhat analogous role in Trump’s 2016 campaign to the promise of mass deportations in 2024.

The National Emergencies Act is not what’s been keeping national security and military law attorneys up at night. Rather, it’s the Insurrection Act that has caused the most worry.

Under that law, Trump has broad, virtually unchecked ability to deploy troops domestically. He considered invoking it in response to the 2020 George Floyd protests, purportedly asking at one point why soldiers don’t “just shoot” protestors.

“It essentially lets you use federal military personnel to do anything that a federal law enforcement officer could do,” Joseph Nunn, a counsel at the Brennan Center, told TPM before the election.

115
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  1. And some idiot in this forum told me that Trump cannot be a fascist, because fascism is a movement not an individual ideology which is inexistent in the US.

  2. Avatar for jrw jrw says:

    He wants the U.S. out of only foreign wars.

  3. He wants the US out of wars…until he wants it in.

  4. Avatar for gr gr says:

    Soldiers in the street: Trial balloon of sorts–or a veiled threat? I don’t think Trump thinks of much by himself. I think he’s a useful idiot for those looking to cede us into an autocracy modeled on, say, Hungary – or worse, Russia. Or call it an oligarchy. Whatever the term we use, the state becomes central and serves the few at the top. The rest of us are at the whims of that state. That’s fascism.

  5. Avatar for jinnj jinnj says:

    Can we stop gasping and sputtering about what an affront to tradition this would be - it is exactly what he has made clear he wants to do - he wants to obliterate “tradition” - he hates the idea of equitable treatment under the law… he absolutely wants ABSOLUTE POWER - he wants to be a fucking dictator - and rule like a KING - it is like a psychopathic child’s fantasy …

    and yet we never cease to be hysterically apoplectic about the outrageous audacity of this megalomanic - see him for exactly what he is - he is every bit as craven as Putin, Stalin, Mussolini - - - and disregard his “Patriotism” rubbish - he absolutely HATES the Constitution - he wants “Might Makes Right” and he craves being able to grind his heel on any & every less powerful person - just for the satisfaction of doing it.

    • here’s a question -
      - how long before he decides that it is imperative to take Canada by force?
      Don’t laugh … who would stop him? and just think of how it would inflate his ego … He and He alone virtually doubles the size of the USA
      Why not - Trump just sees the whole world as a giant board game !

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

109 more replies

Participants

Avatar for jeffgee1 Avatar for mondfledermaus Avatar for daytrader Avatar for becca656 Avatar for tacoma Avatar for danny Avatar for lastroth Avatar for gr Avatar for pb Avatar for ronbyers Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for darrtown Avatar for chezzer14 Avatar for news247 Avatar for giveitathink Avatar for prometheus_bic Avatar for katscherger Avatar for davidn Avatar for seamus42 Avatar for vtreader Avatar for PacificSparkles Avatar for bcgister Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for garrybee

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: