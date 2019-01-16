Latest
Theresa May Faces No-Confidence Vote After Brexit Deal Goes Down In Flames
Second Lady Takes Part-Time Art Teaching Gig At Christian Elementary School
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch party on November 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Abrams and her opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, are in a tight race that is too close to call. A runoff for Georgia's governor is likely. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)
Abrams And Gillum Become Desired Assets For Potential Dem Candidates
Trump Touts 77 ‘Major’ Walls Around The World: ‘Close To 100 Percent Successful’

January 16, 2019 8:30 am

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, President Trump pointed to the success of other countries’ border walls to propel his hardline immigration stance that’s kept the U.S. in a partial government shutdown for 26 days.

It appears he’s citing statistics from a USA Today story about the uptick in border wall construction since 9-11.

