Trump Touts 77 ‘Major’ Walls Around The World: ‘Close To 100 Percent Successful’

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, President Trump pointed to the success of other countries’ border walls to propel his hardline immigration stance that’s kept the U.S. in a partial government shutdown for 26 days.
It appears he’s citing statistics from a USA Today story about the uptick in border wall construction since 9-11.
There are now 77 major or significant Walls built around the world, with 45 countries planning or building Walls. Over 800 miles of Walls have been built in Europe since only 2015. They have all been recognized as close to 100% successful. Stop the crime at our Southern Border!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2019