on August 11, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
3 hours ago
Heavy Police Presence Descends On C’ville In Light Of Rally Anniversary
3 hours ago
Melania Trump Family Immigration Atty Bashes POTUS ‘Chain Migration’ Views
UNITED STATES - JUNE 13: Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., attends a House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee markup in Rayburn Building on June 13, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
6 hours ago
Chris Collins To Suspend Re-Election Bid After Insider-Trading Indictment
livewire

Trump Calls Omarosa A ‘Lowlife’ Ahead Of Her Book Release

By | August 11, 2018 4:07 pm
Omarosa Manigault, director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison for the Trump administration, was present for he Medal of Honor ceremony for former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan, U.S. Army in the East Room of the White House, on Monday, July 31, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Donald Trump added to the drama behind former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s soon-to-be-released memoir after a “Bikers for Trump” photo-op in Bedminster, New Jersey Saturday.

During a White House pool spray, Trump responded to a shouted question about Manigault Newman and her book— which claims that there are tapes of Trump using the N-word — by calling her a “lowlife.”

“She’s a lowlife,” Trump said, before stepping back into the crowd.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that the book is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

