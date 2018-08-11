Trump Calls Omarosa A ‘Lowlife’ Ahead Of Her Book Release

President Donald Trump added to the drama behind former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s soon-to-be-released memoir after a “Bikers for Trump” photo-op in Bedminster, New Jersey Saturday.

During a White House pool spray, Trump responded to a shouted question about Manigault Newman and her book— which claims that there are tapes of Trump using the N-word — by calling her a “lowlife.”

“She’s a lowlife,” Trump said, before stepping back into the crowd.

Reporter: "Do you feel betrayed by Omarosa?" President Trump: "Lowlife. She's a lowlife." pic.twitter.com/UeRgHSdYGJ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 11, 2018

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that the book is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”