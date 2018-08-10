Latest
attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: George T. Conway III, husband of White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, attends the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
on September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WH: Omarosa’s Book Is ‘Riddled With Lies And False Accusations’

By | August 10, 2018 12:54 pm
attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi/WireImage

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s soon-to-be released memoir — which claims there are tapes of President Trump using the N-word — is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations. It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”

