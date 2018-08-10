WH: Omarosa’s Book Is ‘Riddled With Lies And False Accusations’

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s soon-to-be released memoir — which claims there are tapes of President Trump using the N-word — is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations. It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”