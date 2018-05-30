Latest
livewire

Trump: ABC Apologized To Jarrett, But Not For ‘HORRIBLE’ Things About Me!

By | May 30, 2018 12:05 pm
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

Less than 24 hours after one of President Donald Trump’s favorite ABC shows was canceled, the President offered his two-cents on the “Roseanne” racism scandal via Twitter on Wednesday.

In an less-than-subtly smug tweet, Trump mused about why Disney CEO Bob Iger (Disney is the parent company of ABC) took the time to call former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett to apologize for the racist comments ABC star Roseanne Barr tweeted about her, but never apologized to him for the “HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC.” It’s unclear what “statements” Trump is referencing in the tweet, but it likely relates to ABC News’ coverage of his presidency.

“Maybe I just didn’t get the call?” he asked.

While ever the Barr enthusiast, Trump did not appear to defend her or her comments about Jarrett that led to the demise of her show.

Early Tuesday morning, Barr responded to a Twitter thread about the Obama administration with a racist comment about Jarrett: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,”

Barr apologized for the tweet about Jarrett’s “looks,” but her reboot, highly rated show on ABC was cancelled hours later. Barr has since asked her followers not to defend her remarks, while asserting that she didn’t know Jarrett was black and claiming she was “Ambien tweeting” when she made the remarks.

