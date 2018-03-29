Trump Calls Roseanne Barr To Congratulate Her On TV Revival

President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr on Wednesday to congratulate her on her new television show, New York Times reported.

Both Barr and the character she plays on the revival of “Roseanne” are Trump supporters. The show aired on Tuesday, and Trump was impressed by its ratings, according to the New York Times.

Trump follows ratings closely, and weighs in on cable news shows he loves or hates. He has applauded Fox News, bashed CNN’s ratings, and boasted that he helps television news ratings.