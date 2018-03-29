Latest
Trump Calls Roseanne Barr To Congratulate Her On TV Revival

By | March 29, 2018 7:23 am
attends the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" at Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr on Wednesday to congratulate her on her new television show, New York Times reported.

Both Barr and the character she plays on the revival of “Roseanne” are Trump supporters. The show aired on Tuesday, and Trump was impressed by its ratings, according to the New York Times.

Trump follows ratings closely, and weighs in on cable news shows he loves or hates. He has applauded Fox News, bashed CNN’s ratings, and boasted that he helps television news ratings.

