Roseanne Barr Blames Ambien For Racist Tweet That Led To Cancelled Show

After losing her self-titled reboot show “Roseanne” and apologizing to Valerie Jarrett for what Roseanne Barr claimed was an unintentionally racist tweet, Barr blamed “Ambien tweeting” for the insolent remark.

In a since-deleted tweet, Barr asked her followers to stop defending her for comparing Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, to the “muslim brotherhood” and the “planet of the apes.”

“It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible,” Barr said in the deleted tweet. “I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

Just hours after Barr apologized for the remark and vowed to leave Twitter, ABC cancelled her recently rebooted, highly rated show. The show, which focuses on “Roseanne,” a President Trump supporter and her family, who are not, has garnered the attention of the President himself, who bragged about her ratings in a speech in Ohio in March.