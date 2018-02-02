Latest
on January 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 min ago
WH: Trump Has ‘Great Respect’ For Law Enforcement, Intelligence Community
Former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on his past relationship with President Donald Trump, and his role in the Russian interference investigation, in the Senate Hart building on Capitol Hill, on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
23 mins ago
Comey Shrugs Off Nunes Memo: ‘That’s It?’
on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
44 mins ago
Ryan: It’s ‘Critical’ To Focus Is On Fixing FISA, Not Impugning ‘Integrity’ Of FBI
livewire

Sessions Responds to Memo: ‘No Department is Perfect’

By | February 2, 2018 2:41 pm
on February 2, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded to Devin Nunes’s disputed memo about the Russia investigation on Friday, saying “concerns have been raised about the Department’s performance” and that the DOJ is accountable not just to the American people but to “those they have elected.”

Sessions said in a statement:

Congress has made inquiries concerning an issue of great importance for the country and concerns have been raised about the Department’s performance.  I have great confidence in the men and women of this Department.  But no Department is perfect.

Accordingly, I will forward to appropriate DOJ components all information I receive from Congress regarding this.   I am determined that we will fully and fairly ascertain the truth.

We work for the American people and are accountable to them and those they have elected.  We will meet that responsibility.

Sessions recused himself from oversight of the Russia probe after the Washington Post revealed he had met with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 campaign.

More Russia probe Coverage
View All