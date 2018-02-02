Sessions Responds to Memo: ‘No Department is Perfect’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions responded to Devin Nunes’s disputed memo about the Russia investigation on Friday, saying “concerns have been raised about the Department’s performance” and that the DOJ is accountable not just to the American people but to “those they have elected.”

Sessions said in a statement:

Congress has made inquiries concerning an issue of great importance for the country and concerns have been raised about the Department’s performance. I have great confidence in the men and women of this Department. But no Department is perfect.

Accordingly, I will forward to appropriate DOJ components all information I receive from Congress regarding this. I am determined that we will fully and fairly ascertain the truth.

We work for the American people and are accountable to them and those they have elected. We will meet that responsibility.