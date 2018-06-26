Lawyer Who Argued Against Travel Ban: Up To Congress To Reverse Decision

Neal Katyal, former deputy solicitor general in the Obama administration and the primary architect of arguments against President Trump’s travel ban, called for hope and congressional action in the face of the Supreme Court’s ruling Tuesday.

“Over the past year, a suit brought by ordinary Americans has made its way through the federal courts, and at every step the judiciary forced the White House to amend their travel bans to bring them more in line with our Constitution,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “While we continue to believe that this third version fails that test, there is no question that by striking down the first two travel bans, the judiciary forced a recalcitrant administration to at least give its order the veil of constitutionality.”

“The final chapter has not yet been written, and the President would be mistaken to interpret today’s decision as a greenlight to continue his unwise and un-American policies,” he continued. “The travel ban is atrocious policy and makes us less safe and undermines our American ideals.”

“Now that the Court has upheld it, it is up to Congress to do its job and reverse President Trump’s unilateral and unwise travel ban,” he said.

