Mueller Team Questioned Russian Oligarch Present At Trump Inauguration

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team questioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg about two months ago at an airport in the New York area, the New York Times reported on Friday afternoon.

CNN had reported in April that Mueller’s team had questioned at least one Russian oligarch and searched his electronic devices, and the New York Times now names the oligarch confronted by investigators. The Times gave few details about investigators’ encounter with Vekselberg.

Vekselberg is one of the wealthy Russians subject to U.S. sanctions over Russian interference in the 2016 election, and he attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The New York Times reported that there’s no indication Mueller’s team suspects Vekselberg of any wrongdoing, but instead framed the revelation as an indication that Mueller is looking closely at any ties between the Trump campaign and Russian oligarchs. Vekselberg also attended the 2015 RT dinner in Moscow also attended by former National Security adviser Michael Flynn.

