Judicial Branch Instructs Employees To Ignore Mass DOGE Email

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump shakes hands with US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after he was sworn in during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washingto... TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump shakes hands with US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after he was sworn in during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
February 23, 2025 1:45 p.m.
The federal court system told staff on Saturday evening to ignore DOGE’s latest message, which demanded that federal employees submit a bulleted list documenting their recent activities.

Multiple staffers across the judiciary, including federal judges, received the DOGE message on Saturday, sources told TPM. The message was sent from an Office of Personnel Management email address.

In response, the judiciary’s Administrative Office sent a message addressed to all staff titled “OPM Email about Accomplishments.”

That message acknowledged that “some judges and judiciary staff” received the DOGE message, and told staffers that “we suggest that no action be taken.”

“We will be communicating with OPM about this email,” the message reads.

The Saturday DOGE email marks another intrusion by the executive branch on the staid, closed-off world of the judicial branch. In this case, it featured the Trump administration telling judiciary employees — including federal judges — that they must report a list of five weekly accomplishments. Elon Musk said on social media that those who did not would face immediate removal, though the emails sent to federal workers did not go that far. It’s an absurd situation, and an example of the reckless approach that Trump and Musk have taken as they carry out a demolition job targeting wide swaths of the government. In this case, they have no legal authority over the judicial branch employees who received the messages.

Spokespeople for OPM and the judiciary’s Administrative Office didn’t return TPM’s request for comment.

OPM is an independent agency of the executive branch that operates like the human resources office for federal employees. It has frequently been the source of emails to federal workers associated with Musk’s government-demolishing efforts. Earlier on Saturday, Musk had announced that the email would soon go out.

In some courthouses, employees told TPM, the local chief clerks acknowledged that some employees had received the message, and told workers that they did not need to respond. It’s not clear if there was any pattern to which judicial branch employees received the missives and which did not.

This is only the most recent example over the past month of the Trump administration’s ransacking of the executive branch infringing on the judicial branch.

In the first days of the administration, OPM emailed judiciary employees as part of a test of a new system that it said it would use to communicate with the entire federal civil service.

The judiciary is a separate branch, outside of the purview of the President and his courtier Musk.

After the first email, judiciary officials told TPM that they tried to address the issue with OPM.

But since then, Trump administration chaos has continued to spill over into the judiciary. TPM exclusively reported this month that Trump executive orders and DOGE’s efforts to haphazardly slash away at the federal government had begun to impact the court system; judicial officials told staff that executive branch agencies were looking into terminating some judicial facility leases, and that the officials were trying to stem the damage to the judiciary of what was happening in the executive branch.

Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  2. Always a good idea, 30 days into a new administration, to piss off the entire federal bench – in front of whom you’re currently arguing countless illegal orders – by jerking them around as if they were new hires in Accounting rather than a separate, Constitutionally-enshrined branch that has the power to snip your goolies.

  3. “Hey, I have an idea. Let’s shoot ourselves in the dick.”

  4. “Okay! I’m down with that.”

    “Great. You go first.”

  5. That’s the nature of slop. The administrative branch might as well be leaderless as the sycophants, toadies, and underbosses are mostly reduced to guessing what the boss really wants never mind what he says.

