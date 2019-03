2020 Democratic candidate @JayInslee on making his campaign about climate change: “We have to have this be the primary, first, foremost and paramount duty of the next administration because the world’s on fire and we’ve got to act.” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/wZ6AIPaOBV pic.twitter.com/VgvKJYTnYI

— State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 10, 2019