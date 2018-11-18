Latest
Abrams Won’t Say Kemp Is ‘Legitimate’ Gov-Elect: ‘Words Have Meaning’

By
November 18, 2018 9:56 am

Democrat Stacey Abrams, who acknowledged defeat Friday in her bid to be Georgia’s next governor, refused to say Sunday that her Republican opponent, Brian Kemp, was the “legitimate” governor-elect.

Abrams has long decried Kemp’s voter role purges and other measures as voter suppression in his since-resigned role as secretary of state, and said Friday that she would sue the state ” for the gross mismanagement of this election and to protect future elections from unconstitutional actions.” Watch below:

