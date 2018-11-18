Abrams Won’t Say Kemp Is ‘Legitimate’ Gov-Elect: ‘Words Have Meaning’

Democrat Stacey Abrams, who acknowledged defeat Friday in her bid to be Georgia’s next governor, refused to say Sunday that her Republican opponent, Brian Kemp, was the “legitimate” governor-elect.
Abrams has long decried Kemp’s voter role purges and other measures as voter suppression in his since-resigned role as secretary of state, and said Friday that she would sue the state ” for the gross mismanagement of this election and to protect future elections from unconstitutional actions.” Watch below:
Stacey Abrams, asked if Brian Kemp is the "legitimate" governor-elect of Georgia, says he will be the "legal" governor.
"Words have meaning," she says. "I'm very careful with the words I choose." pic.twitter.com/xfU7o69wN2
