Meet Some Of Trump’s Guilty Friends

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on October 1, 2020. - The president returned to Washington, DC after attending a fundraiser...

US President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on October 1, 2020. - The president returned to Washington, DC after attending a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS