Photos Of The Aftermath Of Devastating Flooding In Valencia, Spain

VALENCIA VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, SPAIN - OCTOBER 30: Wrecked vehicles after the passage of the DANA through the neighborhood of La Torre de Valencia, on 30 October, 2024 in Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain. The Comu...

VALENCIA VALENCIAN COMMUNITY, SPAIN - OCTOBER 30: Wrecked vehicles after the passage of the DANA through the neighborhood of La Torre de Valencia, on 30 October, 2024 in Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain. The Comunitat Valenciana has registered the "most adverse" cold drop of the century in the region. The Generalitat has activated the procedure of multiple victims for "prevention of what may come", after the first balance points to 51 fatalities as a result of the storm. At this moment, there are still people waiting to be rescued and points without telephone coverage and without electricity. (Photo By Rober Solsona/Europa Press via Getty Images)

MORE

LESS