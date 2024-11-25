Galleries Ukraine Has Been At War For More Than 1,000 Days By Christine Frapech | November 25, 2024 11:07 a.m. 2 UNSPECIFIED, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 29: M142 HIMARS launches a rocket on Russian position on December 29, 2023 in Unspecified, Ukraine. M142 HIMARS proved to be a highly effective weapon, striking targets both on the fro... UNSPECIFIED, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 29: M142 HIMARS launches a rocket on Russian position on December 29, 2023 in Unspecified, Ukraine. M142 HIMARS proved to be a highly effective weapon, striking targets both on the front line and deep in the Russian rear. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) MORE LESS November 19, 2024 marked the 1,000th day of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. While the violence rages on, Ukrainians mourn their losses, bury their dead, and try to find small moments of normalcy. A Ukrainian soldier looks at a Russian ballistic missile in a fieldA Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile’s booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove, eastern Ukraine, on April 25, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)A child on a swing outside a residential building damaged by a Russian missileA child on a swing outside a residential building damaged by a missile on February 25, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)Memorial crosses in Kherson, UkraineMemorial crosses are seen on the new graves at a cemetery in the southern city of Kherson on December 28, 2022. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)Collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack UkraineThis aerial picture taken on December 7, 2022 shows an expert of the prosecutor’s office examining collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by OLEKSII FILIPPOV/AFP via Getty Images)A Ukrainian rocket launchM142 HIMARS launch a rocket at Russian position on December 29, 2023, in Ukraine. M142 HIMARS have proved to be a highly effective weapon, striking targets both on the front line and deep in the Russian rear. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)A child walks in front of a destroyed school in northern UkraineA child walks in front of a damaged school in the city of Zhytomyr, northern Ukraine, on March 23, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)Civilian women hold weapons during a military trainingCivilians hold weapons as they take part in a military training given by a former Ukrainian serviceman at a civic center in the Kharkiv region on September 13, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)A Ukrainian reconnaissance drone pilot’s sketchbookA photograph taken at a position near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on May 1, 2024, shows drawings in the sketchbook of Ukrainian reconnaissance drone pilot of the 22nd Brigade Andriy, 48, called “Roy” from his war name, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Andriy volunteered to fight, becoming a machinegunner and then a drone pilot. And “to keep from going mad,” this architect began to draw the horrors of war. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)People gather outside a damaged school in Odesa, UkrainePeople gather outside a school damaged as a result of a Russian strike in Odesa on November 8, 2024, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP via Getty Images)A man walking his bike through debris on a destroyed street in Bucha, UkraineA man pushes his bike through debris and destroyed Russian military vehicles on a street on April 06, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Ukrainian government has accused Russian forces of committing a “deliberate massacre” as they occupied and eventually retreated from Bucha, 25 km northwest of Kyiv. Hundreds of bodies were found in the days after Ukrainian forces regained control of the town. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)A Ukrainian military cemeteryCemetery No. 18 hosts burials of Ukrainian military personnel who died in battles defending Ukraine’s sovereignty from Russian military aggression, and gravediggers prepare to work during a military funeral on March 2, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Hnat Holyk /Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)A Ukrainian soldier watches a rocket launcherA Ukrainian soldier watches a self-propelled 220 mm multiple rocket launcher “Bureviy” firing towards Russian positions on the front line, eastern Ukraine on November 29, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)A DJ plays music for volunteers collecting useable bricks of a destroyed cultural centerA DJ plays music for volunteers of the “Repair Together” charity organization, who collect useable bricks of a destroyed cultural center in the village Yagidne, Chernigiv region, on July 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)A damaged apartment building in Kharkiv, UkraineThis picture shows an apartment building damaged after shelling the day before in Ukraine’s second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8, 2022. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)Locals take shelter in a metro station during an air strike in KyivLocal residents take shelter in a metro station during an air strike alarm in Kyiv, on November 20, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)Ukranian cadets find small moments of normalcy during military trainingUkrainian cadets, wearing new military uniforms designed specially for women, have their hair braided as they take part in a training during the “Uniform matters” event organized to present the outfit and test it under military training conditions, on the outskirts of Kyiv on July 12, 2023. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)Rescue work operations at a damaged apartment buildingPolice officers and State Emergency Service of Ukraine rescuers work at an apartment building damaged after an airstrike in Kharkiv, on October 31, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images) 2 Christine Frapech is TPM's designer and event planner based in New York. Have a tip? Send it Here! includes: featured