Latest Person To Give Alito A Gift: German Princess And ’80s Party Scenester-Turned-Catholic Reactionary

In 1985, Vanity Fair described Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, a member of the German aristocracy, as “a wild version of her friend,” Princess Diana. Known in the tabloids as “Princess TNT,” she hosted royalty and celebrities such as Andy Warhol and Mick Jagger and was photographed endlessly sporting towering, technicolored hair and dresses reminiscent of disco balls.

Now, she hangs out with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito.

Also: Steve Bannon, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and German AfD politician Maximilian Krah, who recently got in trouble for saying some Waffen-SS officers maybe weren’t so bad.

The aristiocratic partygoer, who once described herself as a socialist, has evolved into an influential Catholic conservative, crusading against abortion and bemoaning Europe’s declining birth rates.

And so, when the scandal-plagued Alito disclosed in September that he had in 2023 received tickets to the annual concert the princess holds at her castle, he raised more questions than he answered. The tickets, he reported, were valued at $900.

For several years, the princess has been known in Europe as a right-wing Catholic crusader — no fan of the current pope, she says, and an ally of Bannon, whom she recently described to the New York Times as a “bad boy” and something of a lovable blowhard. In April 2024, she detailed her political concerns in a conspiracy theory-tinged speech at the European National Conservatism conference, an event whose American sibling draws all manner of influencers from the MAGA fringe.

“Why is self-destruction still a human right in the West? I’m asking again, is there some kind of racism involved?” she asked of abortion. “Are we not supposed to reproduce?”

“It almost looks like the government has no interest in entrepreneurs. It looks like the government has only interest to disperse our savings to those people who come first, ideally clearly to those who spread chaos and disorder,” she said later, gesturing toward American culture war talking points. “Where is this all going to lead us? Is San Francisco the leading example?”

The event also hosted talks by right-wing nationalists including British politician Nigel Farage and Orbán, whose policies the princess praised.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the princess described meeting Alito and his flag-enjoying wife, Martha Ann, at a Catholic conference in Rome. In 2019, the princess traveled to Washington, DC, where an anti-abortion group hosted her alongside Alito and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She told the Times that she hoped to befriend other justices as well. Clarence Thomas is at the top of her list.