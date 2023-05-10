Where Things Stand: There’s No Shiny Musk-Carlson Deal

Musk — who’s been doing favors for white nationalists and giving far-right extremist rhetoric an elevated platform since his Twitter takeover — tweeted to clarify that there’s no deal with Tucker and also to maintain that he, the founding father of free speech, is not playing favorites.

Just shortly after Tucker Carlson announced in a video lauding Elon Musk’s social media platform as the only safe space left for Truth Tellers like himself that he’d be taking his “show” to Twitter, the billionaire set the record straight.

At least, that’s what the billionaire is claiming.

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said,” he tweeted. “I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators.

“Rewards means subscriptions and advertising revenue share (coming soon), which is a function of how many people subscribe and the advertising views associated with the content,” he continued. “I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform.”

Meanwhile, Tucker’s doing this:

NEW: So, I texted Tucker Carlson. He texted back. He said he was running for president. I asked him for some backup. Then he says he was only kidding. But … he won't rule out a run. Also, he's "fundamentally a dick" — his words. https://t.co/OukLuulbGQ — Mattathias Schwartz (@Schwartzesque) May 10, 2023

Perhaps that’s what he meant yesterday when he said he’d be announcing “some other things too.”

