Latest
5 hours ago
Watchdog Files New Complaint With FEC Alleging There’s Reason To Believe Santos’ Treasurer Doesn’t Exist
6 hours ago
2024 Republican Prospects Largely Scamper Away From Trump’s Rape Trial Verdict
8 hours ago
Maligned Election Workers Accuse Jenna Ellis Of Dodging Subpoena In Newest Act Of Giuliani Circus

Feinstein Says She’s Back in DC But Will Work A ‘Lighter Schedule’ Per Doctor Advisement

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks to the Senate Chambers during a series of the votes at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Officials announced over the w... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks to the Senate Chambers during a series of the votes at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Officials announced over the weekend that for the fourth time in two weeks U.S. forces had shot down a high flying object in North American airspace. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 10, 2023 2:58 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is officially back to work in D.C. after a nearly three-month absence as she recovered from shingles.

“I have returned to Washington and am prepared to resume my duties in the Senate,” Feinstein announced in a Tuesday statement.

Feinstein — who sits on the Judiciary Committee — has been absent from the Senate since she was diagnosed and later hospitalized for shingles in late February. During her absence, Feinstein has missed dozens of Senate votes including many on the Senate Judiciary Committee where her presence is crucial to move President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees to the floor. 

The 89-year-old senator’s lengthy absence and its effect on the Judiciary Committee has recently led some House Democrats to call for her resignation. 

“I also look forward to resuming my work on the Judiciary Committee considering the president’s judicial nominees,” the longtime senator said in her statement.

But despite being back in D.C., Feinstein was not present to vote on the Senate floor this morning. 

“Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus,” Feinstein said. “My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate. I’m hopeful those issues will subside as I continue to recover.”

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: