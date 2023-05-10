Feinstein Says She’s Back in DC But Will Work A ‘Lighter Schedule’ Per Doctor Advisement

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is officially back to work in D.C. after a nearly three-month absence as she recovered from shingles.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is officially back to work in D.C. after a nearly three-month absence as she recovered from shingles.

“I have returned to Washington and am prepared to resume my duties in the Senate,” Feinstein announced in a Tuesday statement.

Feinstein — who sits on the Judiciary Committee — has been absent from the Senate since she was diagnosed and later hospitalized for shingles in late February. During her absence, Feinstein has missed dozens of Senate votes including many on the Senate Judiciary Committee where her presence is crucial to move President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees to the floor.

The 89-year-old senator’s lengthy absence and its effect on the Judiciary Committee has recently led some House Democrats to call for her resignation.

“I also look forward to resuming my work on the Judiciary Committee considering the president’s judicial nominees,” the longtime senator said in her statement.

But despite being back in D.C., Feinstein was not present to vote on the Senate floor this morning.

“Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus,” Feinstein said. “My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate. I’m hopeful those issues will subside as I continue to recover.”