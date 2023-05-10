LIVE COVERAGE

George Santos Charged With Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, False Statements

May 10, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is followed by members of the media as he walks in the U.S. Capitol on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Speaker McCarthy said they would vote on Wednesday, on a b... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is followed by members of the media as he walks in the U.S. Capitol on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Speaker McCarthy said they would vote on Wednesday, on a bill to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 10, 2023

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the freshman congressman who’d become mired in scandal when much of his resume was exposed as fraudulent, has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, according to the indictment unsealed Wednesday.

He was arrested Wednesday morning and will be arraigned at a federal court on Long Island this afternoon.

Follow along below:

More Less

Follow along below:

