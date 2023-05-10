George Santos Charged With Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, False Statements

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the freshman congressman who’d become mired in scandal when much of his resume was exposed as fraudulent, has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, according to the indictment unsealed Wednesday.
He was arrested Wednesday morning and will be arraigned at a federal court on Long Island this afternoon.
Follow along below:
Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the freshman congressman who’d become mired in scandal when much of his resume was exposed as fraudulent, has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives, according to the indictment unsealed Wednesday.
He was arrested Wednesday morning and will be arraigned at a federal court on Long Island this afternoon.
Follow along below: