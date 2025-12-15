Two Months on the Front Lines of Mass Deportation

TPM has spent the past two months documenting the front lines of mass deportation in New York City. In courthouses, in churches, outside community gatherings and through an extensive digital network, we started to get a feel for and gain access to what we’re calling the “Undocumented Underground“: a volunteer army helping immigrants to stay in the country, even in the face of the Trump administration’s onslaught and some of its uniquely New York features, such as violent arrests in the halls of immigration court.

We published our first two installments in the series last week. The third — on legal clinics for immigrants facing deportation — is up this morning. Lou, a self-described “ex-finance guy” who is now “deeply involved” with one of these organizations says he started volunteering because of the hardships faced by migrants he’s met.

“They literally have nothing,” Lou tells reporter Hunter Walker. “All they have is their character and their story.”

Read Hunter’s latest here, and keep an eye out for several more installments this week.

series intro | first piece | second piece | third piece