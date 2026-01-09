Photos: Anti-ICE Protests Erupt Nationwide After Minneapolis and Portland Shootings

National outrage continues to escalate over the Trump administration’s violent immigration crackdown. Over the past two days, protesters urging Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol to leave their cities took to the streets from Minneapolis and Chicago to Houston, Texas; Portland, Oregon; New York; Oakland and San Diego, California.

Many of the demonstrators’ signs memorialized Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mom and poet who was shot in the face by an ICE officer on Wednesday while attempting to drive away from several ICE agents parked on her block. Top Trump officials have smeared Good as a “domestic terrorist” and claimed she was attempting to hit an officer with her car. One day after her death, Border Patrol agents shot at two Venezuelan nationals in a Portland hospital parking lot, prompting protests at Portland’s ICE facility and a vigil at City Hall, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Local and state officials in both Minneapolis and Portland have condemned federal agents’ use of force, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pointedly telling ICE to “get the fuck out” of the city. The Trump administration is instead deploying another 100 agents to the Twin Cities.

More demonstrations are expected into the weekend.

Below, we share a selection of some protest scenes from across the country.

Protesters gather in Minneapolis after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minnesota, United States on January 8, 2026. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Protesters in Minneapolis erect barricades to try to prevent ICE from entering their neighborhood (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Protesters erect a memorial to Good in Minneapolis. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Protesters clash with law enforcement outside a Minneapolis ICE facility as they attempt to block federal agents’ vehicles from leaving. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Protesters clash with law enforcement outside the Minneapolis ICE facility (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Jen Ulhlig, of Fremont, and other protesters take part in a vigil for Renee Nicole Good at Fruitvale Plaza Park in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Protesters take part in a vigil at Fruitvale Plaza in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold candles during an emergency vigil organized by the Ward 40+ Community Response Team at Winnemac Park in Chicago, Illinois, United States, on January 07, 2026. (Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

People take part in a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New York on January 7, 2026. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP via Getty Images)

New Yorkers rally against ICE in Foley Square and march to Washington Square after a U.S. immigration agent shot on January 8, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against ICE in Houston, Texas on January 8, 2026. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images)