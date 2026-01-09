Photos: Anti-ICE Protests Erupt Nationwide After Minneapolis and Portland Shootings

National outrage continues to escalate over the Trump administration’s violent immigration crackdown. Over the past two days, protesters urging Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol to leave their cities took to the streets from Minneapolis and Chicago to Houston, Texas; Portland, Oregon; New York; Oakland and San Diego, California.
Many of the demonstrators’ signs memorialized Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mom and poet who was shot in the face by an ICE officer on Wednesday while attempting to drive away from several ICE agents parked on her block. Top Trump officials have smeared Good as a “domestic terrorist” and claimed she was attempting to hit an officer with her car. One day after her death, Border Patrol agents shot at two Venezuelan nationals in a Portland hospital parking lot, prompting protests at Portland’s ICE facility and a vigil at City Hall, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Local and state officials in both Minneapolis and Portland have condemned federal agents’ use of force, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey pointedly telling ICE to “get the fuck out” of the city. The Trump administration is instead deploying another 100 agents to the Twin Cities.
More demonstrations are expected into the weekend.
Below, we share a selection of some protest scenes from across the country.
Allegra Kirkland
is TPM's deputy editor for audience and strategy, based in New York. She returned to TPM after six years at Teen Vogue, where she served as the Politics Director, overseeing all aspects of the team's political coverage.