Responding to the Crumbling Firmament #2

From TPM Reader HP …

I was surprised to read Josh’ last edblogs on the French dispute with US and Australia (note:as French foreign minister said, they did not spat with the UK as “they were already used of their duplicity”). Josh’s inputs are usually well balanced and offer interesting arguments and perspective. But these last two articles are instead showing contempt and lack of curiosity. They sound as if Josh was only paraphrasing what a prejudiced friend at the State Department just told him.

Yes, France is a medium-sized country, like UK, with limited means, like UK. So what? They know it, and they are not deluded.

Fact-checking regarding this submarine type (Suffren class for the French Navy) and associated deal should also have prevented you from writing unsupported assertions regarding entry in service, nuclear technology choice, performance, cost etc.

What annoys me (BTW, in case you have not guessed it before, I am a French TPM reader) is that suddenly I no longer trust Josh for ‘peser ses mots’ (weighing his words?) in TPM’s edblogs. That perception impacts negatively the whole TPM reading experience and I am disappointed.