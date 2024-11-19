Miscellaneous Thoughts on a Democratic Path Forward

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., greets members of United Association Local 333 during a campaign stop with Curtis Hertel, Democratic candidate for Michigan's 7th Congression...

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., greets members of United Association Local 333 during a campaign stop with Curtis Hertel, Democratic candidate for Michigan's 7th Congressional District, in Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

