Listen To This: Mapping Out The Future

By
|
November 14, 2024 2:32 p.m.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss how Democrats can ready themselves to take back power and analyze Trump’s early Cabinet picks.


You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
