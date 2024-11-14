A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss how Democrats can ready themselves to take back power and analyze Trump’s early Cabinet picks.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Kate and Josh discuss how Democrats can ready themselves to take back power and analyze Trump’s early Cabinet picks.
You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
In the waning days of the 2024 presidential campaign, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos became the target of widespread and deserved…
I’ve been mulling a post on Trump’s Cabinet appointments and had planned to share some thoughts about them this afternoon….
Today is the anniversary of this site, founded 24 years ago today. It’s always been one of the features of…