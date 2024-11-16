Latest
1 day ago
RFK Jr.’s Long History Of Embracing Junk Science And Spreading Dangerous Anti-Vax Disinfo
2 days ago
Friend of Don Jr.’s Who Hawks Trump Merch To Run White House Personnel Office
3 days ago
Trump’s Pick For Defense Sec Spent His College Years Crusading Against ‘Glorification of Diversity’ And ‘The Homosexual Lifestyle’
3 days ago
Outlaws In Control: Trump Wants Gaetz For AG

Annals of Mandates

By
|
November 16, 2024 10:19 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

With Donald Trump now appearing to fall below the 50% threshold in the popular vote, according to the most up to date count, it will now fall to the Democrats to speak for the majority of Americans who didn’t vote for him.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: