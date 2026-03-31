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WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) National Review Washington Editor Kate O'Beirne speaks as political analyst of PBS's "The NewsHour With Jim Lehrer" Mark Shields, columnist Margaret Carlson of Bloomberg News, columni... WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) National Review Washington Editor Kate O'Beirne speaks as political analyst of PBS's "The NewsHour With Jim Lehrer" Mark Shields, columnist Margaret Carlson of Bloomberg News, columnist Robert Novak of Chicago Sun-Times, Bloomberg News Washington Managing Editor Al Hunt, and moderator Tim Russert listen during a taping of "Meet the Press" at the NBC studios February 17, 2008 in Washington, DC. The guests discussed the 2008 presidential race. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images for Meet the Press) MORE LESS

Over the weekend I noticed an example of one of the most significant features of the last decade-plus in American politics, though it’s one that still remains too little remarked upon. Lauren Egan writes a newsletter covering the Democratic Party for The Bulwark. Sunday night’s edition was about pundit and political analyst Stuart Rothenberg, “He Was a Legendary Independent Pundit. Then Trump Arrived.” Basically, How did Stuart Rothenberg come down with, as MAGA puts it, Trump Derangement Syndrome? Toward the end of the piece, Egan gets at what I think is the underlying issue here and some of the commonality I’m about to note.

Let’s start this story in the late ’80s and early ’90s. At the time, there were a handful of men — pretty much all men, as I recall — who played a very specific role in the political-journalistic ecosystem. They were rigorously, perhaps obsessively, non-partisan and were go-to people on basic questions of politics. They’d appear on shows, be on call for quotes for journalists at the big papers. Rothenberg and Charlie Cook played that role in the electoral analysis and predictions space. Larry Sabato also occupied that space, though he also played in the political analysis one. In the latter space were Norm Ornstein (AEI) and Thomas Mann (Brookings). I think they were on PBS Newshour for a long time as a pair. Their analysis was on the mechanics of governing, less the explicitly political stuff and generally not electoral stuff.

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