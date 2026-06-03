What’s Happening With the California Governor’s Race

While the AP has not yet called the race, it now appears clear that Democrats have avoided a nightmare scenario they contemplated in the days after Eric Swalwell’s campaign for governor dramatically imploded: That some two dozen Democratic gubernatorial candidates might split the vote, creating room for two Trump-aligned Republicans to advance to the general election in the state’s top-two primary system. The state is notoriously slow to count votes, but, this morning, Trump-endorsed Fox commentator Steve Hilton (R) and former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra (D) currently have the top two spots. The other major Republican in the race, Sheriff Chad Bianco, trails as a distant fourth.
LATEST
Morning Memo
The Mounting Toll and Absurdity of Trumpism
06.03.26 | 10:46 am
News
SCOTUS Cobbles Together Excuse to Let Alabama Discriminate Against Black Voters in New Order
06.02.26 | 11:45 pm
News
Running on ‘Prairie Populism,’ Turek Wins Primary as Iowa Dems Reach for US Senate Seat
06.02.26 | 9:43 pm
Where Things Stand
Republican Who Has Mysteriously Gone Missing From Congress Gets a Dem Challenger
06.02.26 | 5:56 pm